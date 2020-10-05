Texas' largest crystal lagoon makes waves with fall-themed waterfront events

The crisp fall weather has motivated Texans to search for the ideal outdoor experience. With that in mind, Texas’ largest crystal lagoon has announced a new weekend Oktober Lagoonfest, an event that adds a fall-themed splash to the water activities at the popular water and beach feature.

Lago Mar Crystal Lagoon's Oktober Lagoonfest will be open at 3240 Lago Mar Blvd. in Texas City from 11 am to sunset Fridays and 10 am to sunset Saturdays and Sundays, October 2 through November 1.

Guests at the new Oktober Lagoonfest can dive into activities including an inflatable obstacle course, kayaking, sailing, electric jetboards, and stand-up paddleboards. Fitness-minded guests can look forward to free yoga and HIIT cardio classes, which will be held Fridays at 11:30 am, 12:30 pm, and 1:30 pm.

Those looking to kick back with a brew can enjoy craft beers, cocktails, and frozen drinks. For bites, nosh on fare from food trucks including True Dog gourmet hot dogs, Kurbside Eatz Asian Fusion, Pit King BBQ, Mr. Sizzles gourmet burgers, and Gelü Artisan Italian Ice.

The 12-acre Lago Mar lagoon offers a mile of shoreline and holds 24 million gallons of water. Fun fact: The lagoon’s liner system is large enough to cover 14 NFL football fields. The lagoon is the signature feature of a future 100-acre mixed-use entertainment district being built at the entrance to Lago Mar.

Future phases of development around the lagoon will include hotels, condos, retail, dining, entertainment, as well as a separate pay-for-access beach club with multiple beaches for the general public, according to a press release.

Tickets for Oktober Lagoonfest start at $10 for children under age 13 and $15 for those ages 13 and older. Discounted tickets are available on Fridays; advance tickets can be purchased online.