Austin luxury hotel checks in as Texas’ top property in new Conde Nast Traveler awards

By at least one measure, you can put to rest the debate over the best hotel in Texas. Conde Nast Traveler just handed that title to the Fairmont Austin.

On October 5, Conde Nast Traveler released the results of its 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. Aside from the Fairmont Austin, four other local hotels appear among the top 20 properties in Texas:

Archer Hotel Austin, No. 3.

Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection, No. 8.

Hotel ZaZa Austin, No. 11.

Lone Star Court, a Valencia Hotel, No. 20.

The 37-story, 1,048-room Fairmont Austin opened in 2018 near the Austin Convention Center in downtown Austin. At the time, the $350 million project was the Fairmont hotel chain’s second-largest property in the world. French hospitality company Accor operates the hotel.

Last year, the Austin FC soccer team named the Fairmont Austin its official hotel partner.

Visit Austin, the city’s convention and visitors bureau, describes the Fairmont Austin as “a landmark hotel situated in the heart of the vibrant downtown area alongside the lush greenery of Palm Park and Waller Creek, with direct access to the Austin Convention Center.”

Amenities at the Fairmont Austin include:

1,640-square-president suite.

Full-service spa.

Fitness center.

Seventh-floor rooftop pool.

Five restaurants and bars.

140,000 square feet of event space.

For this year’s Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, the magazine surveyed hundreds of thousands of readers from April 1 through May 31. Readers rated hotels on these criteria: rooms, service, food, design, location, value, and activities and facilities.

Here’s the full list of the top hotels in Texas: