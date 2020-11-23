If you've got any vacation time stacking up from this unpredictable year — or you just really, really need a break — consider a midweek trip to Fredericksburg.

Savvy Texas travelers are living like locals and enjoying all the advantages of a Sunday-Thursday visit to this Hill Country hideaway, and here's why you should too.

More options for lodging

Enjoy your pick of rooms (many of which are likely booked solid on the weekends) at Fredericksburg's more than 1,200 guesthouses, cabins, cottages, bed and breakfasts, and boutique hotels and motels. Many also offer midweek discounts. Try Hoffman Haus, Outlot 201, and Fredericksburg Inn & Suites for a mix of charm and pampering.

Less crowded attractions

Take your time browsing at local museums like the Smithsonian-quality National Museum of the Pacific War, Pioneer Museum, and Lyndon B. Johnson State and National Parks. Don't forget to reverify hours of all local attractions online here before you head to the museum.

Personalized experiences at local wineries

Fredericksburg is Texas Wine Country. With more than 50 wineries, vineyards, and tasting rooms in the Fredericksburg area — and dozens of wine tour companies waiting to take you on an adventure — a midweek visit leads to a more relaxed experience with fewer crowds and more opportunities to chat with winemakers and their knowledgeable winery staff. Check out Augusta Vin Winery, Grape Creek Vineyards, and Lost Draw Cellars.

More space to shop

Enjoy a relaxed pace at local boutiques, art galleries, and more. Whether you're looking to visit your favorite local shops, enjoy a personalized experience in the high-end home goods shops in the Warehouse District, or browse Main Street, nearly all of the local shops, boutiques, and art galleries are open all week long. Be sure to put Insight Gallery, The Grasshopper, and Liebskind on your list.

Shorter waits at restaurants

With fewer folks in town, a midweek visit also brings shorter waits at local restaurants including patio dining favorites like Bejas, and more reservation availability at fine dining favorites August E's and Cabernet Grill Texas Wine Country Restaurant. Note that most restaurants typically close one day per week, so make dining plans ahead of time and verify open days to make sure you don't miss your favorite spot.

Daily holiday cheer

Don't forget about 55 Nights of Fredericksburg Lights, bringing holiday happiness to downtown Fredericksburg seven days a week with a holiday lighting program at Marketplatz at 6 pm daily through January 6. Shops, boutiques, and art galleries along Main Street (and beyond) are decked out in their holiday best every day.

---

Fredericksburg is following all CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19. Plan ahead, bring your mask (or buy another at a local boutique), and continue to practice social distancing while you visit.