Luxurious new lunar-themed hotel blazes into Texas' Space City

A new luxury inn coming to Houston draws inspiration from healthcare and aerospace, two of the city's pillar industries. Dubbed The Blossom Hotel, the new, four-diamond operation in the city's bustling Medical Center district will arrive in April 2021, according to a release.

Boasting more than 400,000 square feet of amenities, the 16-story Blossom will offer up retail shopping, three chef-focused restaurants, an expansive lobby library, outdoor pool deck, top-tier fitness center, karaoke room and expansive meeting and event spaces.

Guests can also look forward to services such as long-term storage; laundry; language translation available in Mandarin, Spanish, and German; appointment scheduling; and travel services to accommodate jet-setters and patients alike.

The Blossom will feature lunar-inspired accents and décor featured throughout the amenities, and pay homage to city's international flair in its 13 event spaces and 267 guestrooms, which will be adorned with a minimalist, lunar color scheme and textures, creating a “quiet, relaxing experience for all five senses,” according to a release. Smart TVs, marble bathrooms, and plush amenities await travelers.

The hotel will be ideally placed for guests utilizing the medical center, and will be a short distance from the Museum District, NRG Stadium, Hermann Park, and Rice University.

The hotel and hospitality scene in Houston’s bustling Medical Center shows no sign of slowing. The Blossom is the second major hotel to be announced recently, after news of Hyatt Place and Hyatt House coming to the area.