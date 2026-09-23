One Step at a Time
Austin airport's rideshare pickup will move closer to arrivals in 2027
If you have used rideshare to leave Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), you're likely familiar with the trek between the terminal and the pickup area.
AUS officials said Wednesday, September 23, that the airport’s rideshare pickup area will soon be closer to the terminal’s front doors as part of the planned Arrivals and Departures Hall. The change is expected in 2027.
The new Arrivals and Departures Hall currently remains in the design phase. Previous reporting stated that it could open as early as 2030.
The project is expected to include a new baggage claim area, expanded ticketing and check-in space, a centralized TSA security checkpoint, concessions, a mobility lounge, and a meet-and-greet area. AUS officials said more details will be released as the project moves from conceptual planning to the final design phase.
To make room for the expansion, the airport plans to close and remove the Red Garage in 2027. The garage, which provides short- and long-term parking, sits between the terminal and the current rideshare pickup area.
In February 2025, AUS broke ground on the Yellow Garage, which will replace the Red Garage. The new garage will provide about 7,000 parking spaces and is expected to be complete in 2027. It will include intelligent parking systems, revenue-control technology and roadway realignment intended to improve access around the airport.
--
Read the full story at our news partner KVUE.com.