Stays and Sounds
Iconic Austin venue Antone's teams up with luxe hotel opening next door
One of Austin's most iconic venues is partnering with an upcoming luxury hotel to offer exclusive access to shows and more. Antone's and Hotel Trinity will collaborate on themed rooms and entertainment packages to launch when the hotel opens in November 2026.
Hotel Trinity is part of White Lodging and is an Autograph Collection hotel, within the Marriott International portfolio. It was announced in June of 2026, with emphasis on a home-like, but luxurious and exclusive feel. The hotel will span 14 floors, with 258 rooms.
The hotel and Antone's are next door neighbors on East Fifth Street. Hotel guests will have VIP access and be able to skip the line for select shows at Antone's.
Guests won't even have to leave the hotel to experience live music. A new series at Sundeck Social, the exclusive rooftop pool club, will feature a rotating selection of artists curated by the Antone's team. A press release calls the Sundeck Sessions arrangement the first of its kind, but Antone's has recently announced an influx of curatorial partnerships in non-hotel spaces like Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Still Austin Whiskey Co.
Another facet of the partnership transforms some of the hotel's guest rooms into tributes to artists and other cultural touchstones that are part of the Austin music scene. Antone's and White Lodging will both contribute to the designs, which haven't been revealed yet. They'll include memorabilia as well as some less on-the-nose design elements that still fit the theme.
"Antone's is more than a music venue; it's a cornerstone of Austin culture," said Hotel Trinity general manager Ebrahim Ansari in a press release. "Together, we're creating a new kind of experiential hospitality that blends culture, entertainment and hospitality in a way that feels distinctly Austin and impossible to replicate anywhere else."
Will Bridges, co-owner of Antone’s, added, “The synergies of having a world-class hotel and hospitality brand as our next-door neighbor will create a unique and elevated experience never before offered in the Live Music Capital of the World. We look forward to sharing the magic of Antone’s in new ways with travelers and locals alike.”
Hotel Trinity will be located at 311 E. 5th St. In addition to the hotel and pool deck club, the site will include a signature fine dining seafood restaurant called the Yacht Club.