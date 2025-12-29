New year, fresh air
Lace up for a 'first day hike' at these Texas parks on New Year's Day
Here's a way to start your health-focused new year's resolutions that won't make you want to hit the snooze button on January 1: Plan a "first day hike."
According to Texas Parks & Wildlife, First Day Hikes is a nationwide program to encourage hiking on New Year's Day. State parks near Austin and throughout Texas are offering the chance for people of all ages and fitness levels to stretch their legs and explore the great outdoors on the first day of 2026.
"First day hikes vary from short, leisurely nature walks on forested trails; boardwalk strolls through wetlands or to the beach; or climbs into the mountains of the Chihuahuan Desert," the agency says on its website. "Some first day hikes aren't hikes at all: We also lead bike rides, paddling tours, and maybe even horseback rides. Choose the event that's right for you."
State parks offer both guided and self-guided hikes on January 1. If you choose a self-guided hike, look for tables or stop at headquarters for hike information and maps, they advise. "After your hike, stop back by to report on your hike and collect a memento of your visit," they say.
Note that most state parks charge an entry fee or day use fee. For those who plan to visit several times throughout the year, a Texas State Parks Pass could help save money.
Here are all the Texas state parks offering first-day hikes on January 1, 2026, clustered by region. All are self-guided walking hikes that do not require registration, unless otherwise indicated. Find out more details about each one here.
Central Texas & Hill Country
- Honey Creek State Natural Area (Registration required.)
- Blanco State Park
- Guadalupe River State Park
- Palmetto State Park (Self-guided hike and sunrise bird hike)
- Lockhart State Park
- Pedernales Falls State Park (Guided hike)
- Government Canyon State Natural Area
- Lake Somerville State Park
- Lost Maples State Natural Area
- Inks Lake State Park (Guided hike)
- Old Tunnel State Park (Guided hike)
- Hill Country State Natural Area (Guided hike)
- Lyndon B. Johnson State Park & Historic Site (First Day Bird Walk)
- Dinosaur Valley State Park (Guided hike)
- Meridian State Park (Story Book Stroll)
- Colorado Bend State Park (Guided hike)
- Lake Brownwood State Park
- Bastrop State Park (Ranger-guided birding)
- Buescher State Park
North Texas
- Ray Roberts Lake State Park (Johnson Branch & Isle du Bois. Guided and unguided hikes.)
- Eisenhower State Park
- Lake Mineral Wells State Park & Trailway (Guided hike)
- Fort Richardson State Park & Historic Site
- Palo Pinto Mountains State Park (Registration required)
- Lake Whitney State Park (Guided mindful walk)
- Bonham State Park (Guided hike)
- Lake Arrowhead State Park
- Purtis Creek State Park
- Possum Kingdom State Park
East Texas & Piney Woods
- Tyler State Park (Guided tour)
- Daingerfield State Park
- Lake Tawakoni State Park
- Martin Creek Lake State Park (Birding hike)
- Atlanta State Park (Guided hike)
- Mission Tejas State Park
- Caddo Lake State Park
- Cooper State Park (South Sulphur & Doctors Creek. Hike or bike.)
- Martin Dies, Jr. State Park (Guided and unguided hikes)
- Village Creek State Park
Gulf Coast & Coastal Bend
- Galveston Island State Park (Sunrise beach walk with a ranger.)
- Mustang Island State Park (Ranger-guided walk at sunrise.)
- Goose Island State Park (Bird hikes)
- Sea Rim State Park (First Day Paddle)
- Brazos Bend State Park (Guided hike)
- Sheldon Lake State Park & Environmental Learning Center (Guided hike and dog walk)
- Huntsville State Park (Chinquapin Challenge)
- Lake Livingston State Park (Guided hike)
- Stephen F. Austin State Park
South Texas & Rio Grande Valley
- Falcon State Park (Guided hike)
- Choke Canyon State Park
- Lake Corpus Christi State Park
- Goliad State Park & Historic Site (Guided hikes)
- Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park
- Resaca de la Palma State Park
- Lake Casa Blanca International State Park
West Texas & Panhandle
- Palo Duro Canyon State Park (Guided and unguided hikes.)
- Caprock Canyons State Park & Trailway
- Copper Breaks State Park
- Abilene State Park
- San Angelo State Park
- Big Spring State Park (Guided hike)
- Davis Mountains State Park
- Franklin Mountains State Park
- Hueco Tanks State Park & Historic Site
- Big Bend Ranch State Park (including Chinati Mountains)
- Seminole Canyon State Park & Historic Site (Guided and unguided)