Luxury bus operator in Austin launches daily route across Texas
A charter service for buses, minibuses, and motorcoaches is now launching its first intercity line to major hubs through Central Texas, from San Antonio to Dallas. Gogo Charters is launching a daily luxury bus service meant to "provide a sophisticated alternative to air and rail travel," according to a press release.
The route will stop in San Marcos, Austin, Temple, and Waco along the way. There are also new buses making this journey, offering perks like reclining seats, Wi-Fi, onboard restrooms, and a mobile app with real-time tracking.
For fares and schedule, visit gogocharters.com.
"At GOGO Charters, we're not just offering an alternative to air travel; we're elevating the overall travel experience," said Gogo founder Mark Thronson in a news release. "With decades of expertise in transportation and significant investment in technology, we are delivering a superior, luxury travel experience for our customers. The launch of these routes will make it easier for people to stay connected and for cities to thrive, all while offering a seamless, premium travel option."
Texas is the first area to get connected in the United States, but Gogo operates non-daily services in many cities including Atlanta, Denver, Las Vegas, New Orleans, New York, and more. A blog post by the company sets a timeline of two years for adding more connective daily routes across the country.
As the name suggests, Gogo Charters largely focuses on rentals for group trips like field trips, conferences, and off-site parking shuttles.