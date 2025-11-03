'Tis the Season
Celebrate 40 jolly days of festive Christmas magic in Grapevine
Just north of Dallas-Fort Worth lies the Christmas Capital of Texas: Grapevine. From icy wonderlands and historic train rides to artisan experiences and seasonal shopping, there are more than 1,400 festive events across 40 days, meaning that Christmas cheer is truly around every corner.
Discover distinctive gifts from locally owned boutiques at the Grapevine Christmas Village, showcasing fine Texas artisans. At Grapevine Mills, peruse top-name brands and explore Meow Wolf’s Phenomenomaly immersive experience. Stroll Historic Main Street, rich with charm, music, and the aroma of roasted nuts and cocoa.
The city is covered in Christmas cheer. Photo courtesy of Grapevine CVB
Savor the season along the Urban Wine Trail, featuring eight Texas winery tasting rooms pouring mulled wines, sparkling rosés, and bold reds, or refine your palate with a wine-and-cookie pairing class.
Create lasting memories with hands-on experiences like glass ornament-making at Vetro Glassblowing Studio, racing through a Christmas-themed escape room at The Grapevine Escape, or helping Marshal Jim Courtright turn around A Cold Hearted Christmas at Texas Star Dinner Theater.
Glide across the Peace Plaza Ice Rink beneath a 60-foot live Christmas tree. Sip a seasonal cocktail at a Christmas pop-up bar and catch the 5th Annual Merry & Bright Drone Shows on Mondays, December 1 and 8.
Keep an eye on the skies for the drone shows.Photo courtesy of Grapevine CVB
Continue your holiday adventure at Gaylord Texan Resort with Lone Star Christmas and its signature ICE! attraction. This year, 40 master artisans from Harbin, China, are sculpting two million pounds of colorful ice into swirly, twirly scenes from the beloved movie Elf. But don't worry: Guests don a blue parka to explore nine-degree tunnels, slide down icy slides, and marvel at the glowing sculptures.
Keep the magic going at Great Wolf Lodge’s Snowland, where indoor snow falls daily. Enjoy the 84-degree water park before retreating to cozy cabin-style suites. At Bass Pro Shops, Santa’s Wonderland offers free photos with Santa, kids’ crafts, and outdoor-inspired gifts for everyone on your list.
Hop on the complimentary Grapevine Visitor Shuttle to Historic Main Street, where a picture-perfect holiday scene awaits. Wander beneath festive lights, take in the giant decorations, and enjoy the aroma of roasted nuts and warm cocoa.Settle in for classic holiday films like Home Alone, It's a Wonderful Life, and White Christmas at the Historic Palace Theatre, which is also the venue for live performances from The Teas Tenors, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and more. At the Lancaster Theatre, kiddos can watch beloved Christmas cartoons, including A Charlie Brown Christmas and Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas, while making a fun Christmas-themed craft.
After a magical day, unwind in one of Grapevine’s 20-plus hotels and wake up ready for another day of holiday fun. Visit ChristmasCapitalofTexas.com to start planning your Christmas getaway today.