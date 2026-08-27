NET GAINS
Horseshoe Bay Resort kicks off $10M padel expansion with clubhouse
Horseshoe Bay Resort, a sprawling lakeside destination in the Texas Hill Country about 55 miles northwest of Austin, has broken ground on a $10 million racquet sports expansion. The project will bring four dedicated padel courts and a new clubhouse to the resort by summer 2027.
The expansion will include a 6,690-square-foot Racquet Sports Clubhouse with indoor and covered outdoor gathering areas. It will join the resort’s existing 12 tennis courts — six hard courts and six red clay courts — and 14 dedicated pickleball courts.
Padel combines elements of tennis and racquetball, using a net and tennis-style scoring on a smaller, enclosed court where the glass walls remain in play. The Horseshoe Bay project joins a growing roster of dedicated padel facilities opening around Austin.
“Padel is experiencing explosive growth, and we’re excited our resort owners are going all-in on the specialized, enclosed glass-and-mesh courts required for dedicated padel play,” said Israel Castillo, the resort’s director of racquet sports, in a release.
The clubhouse will include a central lounge overlooking the courts, along with reception, retail, and additional gathering spaces. Planned furnishings include soft seating, high-top tables, televisions, and a counter running along a wall of windows facing the courts.
A 2,632-square-foot covered outdoor lounge will give spectators another place to watch matches. The clubhouse will also sell athletic clothing, footwear, equipment, and accessories, plus chef-prepared grab-and-go food, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink cocktails.
The new facilities will complement the resort’s Mouratoglou Tennis Center, an instructional program affiliated with Patrick Mouratoglou, the longtime former coach of Serena Williams. The Horseshoe Bay center offers private and group lessons, clinics, and camps led by coaches trained in Mouratoglou’s teaching method.
A rendering shows the exterior patio planned for Horseshoe Bay Resort’s new racquet clubhouse.Renderings courtesy of Horseshoe Bay Resort
Horseshoe Bay dates to the early 1970s, when developers began transforming ranchland along Lake LBJ into a resort community. Its original Slick Rock golf course opened in 1972 and later helped revive the Texas State Open. More recently, the resort served as the setting for the return of Golf Channel’s golf competition series “Big Break.”
The resort’s annual events include Balloons Over Horseshoe Bay Resort in April, Beer by the Bay in August, and the Wine, Dine & Jazz Festival in November. It occupies more than 7,000 acres along Lake LBJ and also offers golf courses, a marina, a spa, hotel rooms, villas, and lakeside condos.