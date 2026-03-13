IN-TOWN ESCAPE
Plan a refined staycation at the award-winning Fairmont Austin
Austin continues to earn its reputation as one of the country’s most exciting destinations, but you don’t have to leave town to experience something special. For locals looking to turn an ordinary weekend into something memorable, Fairmont Austin offers a staycation-worthy escape in the heart of downtown, blending elevated hospitality, skyline views, and exceptional dining all under one roof.
Located in the city’s central business district, the landmark hotel places guests within walking distance of Austin’s most iconic attractions, from live music venues and festivals to scenic trails along Lady Bird Lake. Inside, the experience feels worlds away, with contemporary design, expansive city views, and the thoughtful service that defines the Fairmont brand. With resort-style amenities and multiple dining destinations on property, it’s easy to settle in and enjoy a getaway without ever leaving the hotel.
Fairmont Gold
For those seeking a more private, elevated stay, Fairmont Gold delivers a hotel-within-a-hotel experience on the 33rd through 35th floors. The exclusive collection of guest rooms and suites boasts private check-in, dedicated concierge service, and access to the Gold Lounge overlooking the Austin skyline. Guests enjoy daily breakfast, evening canapés, late-night desserts, and a curated beverage selection in a setting designed for comfort and discretion. Recently awarded One Michelin Key by the 2025 Michelin Guide, Fairmont Gold offers an added level of luxury for special occasions, romantic weekends, or simply elevating a night in the city.
The Fairmont Gold lounge and reception is located on the 35th floor.Photo courtesy of Fairmont Austin
Dining experiences
Dining at Fairmont Austin offers something for every moment of the day, whether you’re starting the morning slow or heading out for an evening in the city.
Begin at Good Things, the hotel’s lobby café known for house-made pastries, seasonal bites, and specialty coffee. Just steps away, Fulton brings energy to the lobby with craft cocktails, locally inspired dishes, and nightly live music beneath a dramatic live oak centerpiece and floor-to-ceiling windows that fill the space with natural light.
For rooftop views, Rules & Regs pairs coastal-inspired cuisine with refreshing cocktails on the seventh-floor terrace overlooking downtown, creating the perfect setting for sunset drinks or a lively night out. Meanwhile Garrison, recognized by the Michelin Guide, delivers a signature dining experience centered around live-fire cooking, locally sourced ingredients, and bold Texas flavors in an elevated setting.
Rooftop pool and cabanas
The hotel’s seventh-floor rooftop deck is a destination of its own, featuring two seasonally heated pools, submerged chaise lounges, and private cabanas with full service. Whether spending the afternoon poolside or reserving a cabana for the day, the space offers a resort-style escape with panoramic views of the Austin skyline.
Spa and wellness
Relaxation continues at Fairmont Spa Austin, a luxury wellness retreat designed for both quick resets and full-day indulgence. The spa features nine treatment rooms, two solariums, a dry sauna, steam grotto, soaking pool, and cold plunge, along with a menu of personalized treatments and modern recovery experiences. Guests can also experience the exclusive Ammortal Chamber — one of only a few in Texas — taking your health journey further with advanced, full-body recalibration technology.
Fitness and recreation
Guests looking to stay active can take advantage of the hotel’s state-of-the-art fitness center, along with space for stretching, strength training, and cardio.
Plan your escape
Whether planning a weekend staycation, celebrating a special occasion, or hosting out-of-town guests, Fairmont Austin offers the kind of experience that makes staying close to home feel like a true escape. With luxury accommodations, standout dining, and resort-style amenities in the center of downtown, it’s a destination worth checking into any time of year.