Summer of Self-Care
Serene spas, salt therapy, and so much more await in Frisco
When you're on vacation it can feel like nonstop go-go-go, but it's always important to find some time to sit back, relax, and unwind.
Luckily, Frisco has you covered with more than 20 different spas and places to treat yourself to a massage, facial, or complete day of pampering. Here's an insider's guide:
Spas
Culture: A Day Spa
Experience an environment solely focused on you, dedicated to renewing your mind, body, and spirit. Tailored services are completely unique, balancing the art of relaxation while providing result-driven treatments.
Hiatus Day Spa • Med Spa
The award-winning Texas day spa is known for its signature massages, facials, body treatments, and nail therapies in a modern, organic setting. Enjoy 15 treatment rooms, including a couple's suite and hydrotherapy suite with Vichy shower, a nail therapy lounge with four zero-gravity chairs, an inviting relaxation area, and separate men's and women's dressing rooms.
Fizz Facial Bar DFW
Express-style facial treatments are designed to be effective, affordable, and efficient, where you're in and out in 30 mins. Licensed skin professionals evaluate your skin needs, then use unique protocols, customization, advanced equipment, top-quality ingredients, and results-driven products to give your face exactly what it needs in an open and upbeat environment.
Places to stay
Omni PGA Frisco Resort
Just steps from the PGA of America headquarters, Omni PGA Frisco Resort is the new home of modern golf where players of all ages and skill levels can enjoy 500 guest rooms and suites, 10 four-bedroom ranch houses, four pools — including an adults-only rooftop infinity pool — and a full-service Mokara Spa.
The modern environment has an earthy palette accented with pastel hues that draw inspiration from flowering Texas succulents. The simplistic and detailed accents throughout the spa create a fresh and calming environment, allowing guests to enjoy a well-deserved reprieve from everyday stresses. Mokara Spa offers head-to-toe treatments and is complete with world-class amenities like whirlpools, steam rooms, and saunas.
For golfers and non-golfers alike, fun and enjoyment opportunities abound sunrise to sunset at the Monument Realty PGA District, where a variety of signature dining and retail concepts, virtual game experiences, and programmed entertainment is available. Whether looking for a premier location for your next golf trip, family-friendly vacation, or romantic getaway, discover endless experiences at Omni PGA Frisco Resort.
The Westin Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa
Recently renovated, The Westin Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa is the ideal retreat for business and leisure travelers. The hotel sits on 400 acres and is ideally located near top Frisco attractions. The resort has revitalized the pool area to include a water slide and private cabanas and added the luxurious, full-service Well & Being Spa that features eight treatment rooms including a couple’s room, three relaxation lounges, his-and-hers eucalyptus steam showers, and a Halotherapy Salt Booth.
During your trip, play a round of golf on the Fazio Course, where the rolling greens are perfect for beginners and seasoned players alike. The hotel is one of the only resorts in the Frisco area that provides luxury accommodations alongside extensive event spaces and locally inspired dining, all situated in one serene and spacious setting. Contact The Westin to reserve one of the wellness amenities or to book the Topgolf Swing Suite, a popular favorite.
More ways to relax
The Salt Retreat
Salt therapy is a completely natural and non-invasive way to help alleviate skin and allergy symptoms in a relaxing environment. You can expect dimly lit rooms with glowing salt walls, relaxing music, and luxurious, leather, anti-gravity, heated recliners.
VITA10
Invigorating IV drips are great for wellness, recovery, and revitalization. Bypass headaches, fatigue, muscle cramps, and other complications with the aid of IV drip therapy.
Enjoy the outdoors
Sometimes Mother Nature provides exactly what you need for a moment of relaxation, calm, and peace. With Frisco’s 70 parks and trails you can find a spot to enjoy a book, take a walk, listen to your favorite podcast, or simply enjoy the sounds of the outdoors.