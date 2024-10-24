Besides the allure of seeing a rodeo in a more traditionally western city, Austinites have a few higher profile reasons to travel an hour-and-a-half to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo each year. Big concerts are a draw to Texas tourists, and the 2025 lineup will bring some major country stars to the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum, according to three rounds of announcements on August 8, September 13, and October 11.
The event spans February 6-23, and the first four performers announced represent four different days of entertainment;
- Saturday, February 8, at noon and 7:30 pm: Keith Urban
- Sunday, February 16, at noon: Zach Top
- Monday, February 17, at 7 pm: Diamond Rio
- Saturday, February 22, at 7:30 pm: Dwight Yoakam
A second round of announcements expands the lineup to 10 performers over 5 more days:
- Thursday, February 6, at 7 pm: Scotty McCreery
- Friday, February 7, at 7 pm: Koe Wetzel
- Thursday, February 13, at 7 pm: Muscadine Bloodline
- Friday, February 14, at 7 pm: Tyler Hubbard
- Thursday, February 20, at 7 pm: Sammy Hagar
- Saturday, February 22, at noon: Nate Smith
Finally, a third round adds six more performers:
- February 9, 2025, at noon: LeAnn Rimes
- February 9, 2025, at 7:30 pm: Bellamy Brothers
- February 10, 2025, at 7 pm: Mark Chesnutt
- February 11, 2025, at 7 pm: Eli Young Band
- February 19, 2025, at 7 pm: Whiskey Myers
- February 21, 2025, at 7 pm: Nelly
Announcing the lineup in rounds is customary for the rodeo, which in 2024 featured country and rock acts such as Wynonna Judd, Brad Paisley, The Oak Ridge Boys, Cheap Trick, Styx, and Brooks & Dunn. In addition to the bigger names were local stars like Austin's Charley Crockett (born in San Benito and raised in Dallas-Fort Worth). It's almost guaranteed that Midland, from Dripping Springs, will be on the lineup again in 2025, as they have been every year since at least 2020.
The San Antonio rodeo is a very popular annual occasion, which in 2025 includes 22 events and will likely draw more than 1.5 million visitors. That's been bringing in tourist money since 1949, and a portion of funds raised also go back to young people across Texas in the form of education, vocational training, and agricultural projects.
"We are immensely thankful to the community, sponsors, partners, and our over 6,000 volunteers for their unwavering support in advancing our mission to educate the youth of Texas," said executive director and CEO Cody Davenport in a press release. "Our longstanding traditions will continue to serve the community, showcasing our world-class rodeo and Agriculture Fair. We eagerly anticipate welcoming everyone in 2025."
Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster and sarodeo.com. Tickets can be purchased for the season or individually.
This article was originally published with the first announcement August 8, and was updated September 13, and October 11 to add information about the second round of performers.