Two iconic Texas resorts make for one unforgettable summer
When it comes to planning the ultimate Texas summer getaway, sometimes the best destination is still home. This season, two extraordinary resorts are redefining what it means to escape without ever leaving the Lone Star State. From sweeping Hill Country sunsets in Austin to championship fairways in Frisco, Omni delivers two distinct experiences designed for long weekends, golf trips, family vacations, and celebratory escapes alike.
Summer in the Hills: Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa
Tucked into 4,000 acres of scenic Texas Hill Country just 20 minutes from downtown Austin, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa feels worlds away while remaining wonderfully close. It’s where live music, barbecue, golf, and relaxed refinement come together in one elevated setting.
“Summer in the Hills” defines the season here, anchored by unforgettable holiday weekends. Memorial Day and Labor Day bring Barton Creek Live, the resort’s signature outdoor concert series featuring well-known artists including Little Texas (May 22) and Cody Canada (September 4). Barton Fest follows with an open-air celebration of Austin culture, complete with artisan vendors, interactive kids activities, gourmet bites, and live music, all complimentary for resort guests.
Father’s Day weekend heats up with SMOKE: A Celebration of Fire & Flavor. This two-day barbecue experience features Legends of the Flame, an exclusive VIP dinner, and Masters of Flavor, a high-energy barbecue showdown with pitmasters from Texas, Oklahoma, and Alabama. Live music from Channing Wilson and other artists adds to the flavor-filled atmosphere.
Independence Day shines bright with the Red, White & Blue BBQ on July 3, featuring live music by Neal McCoy, classic Texas barbecue, family-friendly pool parties, interactive activities, and a spectacular fireworks finale over the Hill Country.
Beyond the events, the resort experience stands on its own. Guests enjoy four pools — including an adults-only infinity pool overlooking the hills — four championship golf courses, and the luxurious Mokara Spa, complete with rooftop pool, sauna, steam room, cold plunge, and full-service salon. Nine dining venues range from elevated steakhouse fare to relaxed poolside bites, ensuring every craving is covered. To book your stay and see all the seasonal offers, head here.
A Modern Texas Summer: Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa
In North Texas, Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa offers a bold, social contrast. As the home of the PGA of America headquarters, this sleek destination blends championship golf, immersive culinary events, and vibrant resort energy.
Summer officially kicks off with SAVOR (April 30-May 3), a four-day celebration of flavor and flair. Events include Masters of Taste, Fork & Fire, the SAVOR Grand Tasting, and Margaritas & Mariachis. It's chef-driven, immersive dining experiences that set the tone for the season.
From Memorial Day through Labor Day, the resort glows — literally. “Summer of Glow” transforms Saturday nights with synchronized drone shows illuminating the sky. Weekend glow parties feature nine holes of neon-lit mini golf paired with specialty cocktails and mocktails at sunset. Cozy fire pit gatherings invite guests to relax in rocking chairs and roast complimentary s’mores, while glow-themed spa treatments offer rejuvenating seasonal indulgence.
July 4th Weekend brings Fireworks on the Fairway, complete with a drone show, fireworks display, live music, a movie on the Jumbotron, pool parties, and kids’ activities. And the best part? It's all complimentary for resort guests. For a more elevated perspective, there is an adults-only rooftop viewing party.
Guests can sweeten their stay with the Summer Scoop package, which includes unlimited complimentary ice cream at Margaret’s Cups & Cones and The Apron Kitchen & Bar throughout the visit.
With 13 on-site dining outlets, four resort-style pools, expansive outdoor gathering spaces, and a dynamic golf campus featuring two championship courses, a lighted 10-hole short course, and the largest putting green in the USA, Omni PGA Frisco is tailor-made for buddy trips, group getaways, and golf-focused weekends. Check out the hotel's summer specials and book your getaway.
Two resorts. Two distinct vibes. One unforgettable Texas summer waiting to be experienced.