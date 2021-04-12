Creators of popular Austin holiday bazaar conjure up new springtime market

One of Austin’s most treasured annual winter holiday markets is springing up a little early this year.

The creators of Blue Genie Art Bazaar, the holiday art show and market that takes place every year in the weeks leading up to the Christmas holiday, will host May Market, an all-new spring art and shopping experience. Running every Friday through Sunday April 30 to May 31 (plus Memorial Day) from 10 am to 8 pm, the May Market will be housed at 6100 Airport Blvd.

While fans of Blue Genie can expect the new event to dedicate the same level of devotion to Central Texas artists and their unique works, the May Market will also emphasize female artists. In fact, the majority of the more than 100 exhibitors at the May Market are female artists or run women-owned businesses.

Organizers say the May Market, much like its Blue Genie cousin, will be a destination for discovering one-of-a-kind Austin gifts for spring and summer holidays like Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, graduations, and weddings. Some Blue Genie customer favorites will participate in the May Market, as will plenty of new artist exhibitors.

The new market seems a natural addition to Blue Genie Art Bazaar, a staple of the Austin holiday shopping scene for 20 years and an ideal marketplace for hundreds of local and regional artists to showcase their wares. Blue Genie had to get creative in 2020, adding an online store and a personal-shopper program, among other new safety measures. The new May Market is likely to be welcomed by local artisans and art shoppers alike, particularly since a variety of other arts events and spring markets have had to cancel in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Like so many businesses, COVID forced us to innovate and host the 2020 Bazaar on a range of online platforms while also adjusting our in-store experience,” says founder Dana Younger. “By drawing upon what we learned about conducting a safe and successful event over the holidays, we believe the May Market is a natural step for us and a chance to support artisans who have struggled to exhibit and sell during the pandemic.”

Like Blue Genie, the May Market is free to attend and family-friendly. Handmade items showcased at the market include jewelry, clothing, pottery and home décor, and an array of fine art.

May Market will follow the CDC guidelines regarding social distancing and mask wearing.