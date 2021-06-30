LBJ Presidential Library reopens to the public with fresh new exhibit

The LBJ Presidential Library is reopening to the public on July 14, and it has a new exhibit to boot. Capacity will be limited and masks are encouraged, plus tickets must be purchased in advance for two-hour time blocks.

"It's truly a pleasure to be opening our doors again after so many challenging months," says LBJ Library director Mark Lawrence in a release. "Health and safety remain our highest priorities, but we are confident that our procedures will keep everyone safe while enabling visitors to see our permanent displays on the Johnson presidency along with our brand-new temporary exhibit, 'Lady Bird: Beyond the Wildflowers.'"

Celebrating the life and legacy of Lady Bird Johnson, and the former first lady's interest in environmental conservation, the exhibit guides visitors through a comprehensive story of Mrs. Johnson’s life featuring letters, photographs, clothing, and artifacts that will be seen by the public for the first time.

"Lady Bird: Beyond the Wildflowers" offers more context about Mrs. Johnson’s education, family, campaign efforts, acumen as a businesswoman, leadership in environmental conservation, and her role as a philanthropist.

The library will open five days a week, from Wednesday through Sunday, at three two-hour intervals from 10 am-4 pm.

Groups larger than six are not allowed, and all guests will be asked to leave the library at the end of their time slot. To see all health and safety guidelines, visit here.