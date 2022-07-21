The Arboretum colors Austin summer shopping with fine art events

The Arboretum, Austin’s outdoor mall constantly making other malls look sleepy, has arts events programmed through the rest of the summer. The receptions, live paintings, and even a fashion show are hosted by two art spaces: one of Austin’s top galleries, Ao5, and maker space-gallery hybrid ArtUs Co.

First up on Friday, July 22 is a spotlight at Ao5 featuring Austin artist Brandon Snow, whose silk screen printed photos include artifacts that blur the line between process and abstraction. Snow is self-taught through a process of trial and error, creating even more opportunity for unusual byproducts in his prints, often of still-life subjects and self-made sculptures. From 6 pm to 8 pm, the gallery known for its social events invites patrons to meet the artist for a free happy hour.

Similar opportunities to meet creators are planned during Ao5’s “Endless Summer Weekend” on August 12 and 13, which includes live paintings by Mexican artist Gabriela Villarreal, a reception with Villarreal and Southern California contemporary painter Carrie Graber, and pop-ups by jewelry maker Cassandra Collections. The gallery will also host an opening reception on August 27 featuring its famously large collection of Dr. Seuss works — in this case, the artist and writer’s concept drawings.

ArtUs Co offers three more events, starting with “Heat Waves” on Saturday, July 23, curated by Natassia Wilde and Loria Mendoza. The showcase features works by more than 30 artists, all on the topic of heat (something Austinites at this point in the year may find more interesting on canvas than in practice). Next on July 29, another Mexican-trained artist, Jorge Najera, lends his organic, textured works for study in "Perpetual Passion." Both events include cocktails and live music, plus other fun activities.

The collective is closing the month with “Fashion State of Mind” on July 31, which sends local clothes and accessories down the gallery’s staircase and runway. Curated by Courtney Crash of ATX Thrift and Natassia Wilde of Wilde Art Curations, it’s all for sale after the show. Curators and makers will be there to connect and enjoy the music, drinks, and photo opps.

These curated events are the norm at the Arboretum, which unites its shopping, dining, and entertainment with fun activations to kick window shopping up a notch to an outing to plan around. More information on the upcoming programming is available at thearboretum.com.