KUT shares never-before-heard Austin stories in immersive Paramount Theatre performance

Whether you're a brand-new Austin transplant or you've been here for decades, it's always a good idea to learn more about the city's history, food, art, language, and more. KUT News is inviting Austinites old and new to do just that, immersing them in never-before-heard stories through ATXplained Live at the historic Paramount Theatre.

Bringing stories to life in unexpected ways through props, costumes, video, music, and audience engagement, the show takes place on Wednesday, September 28, from 7 pm to 9 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 12 at AustinTheatre.org.

The historic theater will be the perfect setting for the performance, which curates stories from listeners curious about the people, places, and culture in Austin. Touching on every aspect of Austin life, the show celebrates the voices of people who don't make “the news,” but have important things to say.

“The ATXplained series is all about trying to help people understand their city — even things they didn't know they wanted to understand. That's really at the core of public radio’s mission,” said KUT Projects Editor Matt Largey, who is producing, hosting, and performing in the live show. “And listening to live storytelling alongside hundreds of other people in a darkened theater can be magical.”

The crowd-sourced reporting series originally launched in 2016, and this will be the award-winning show's third live performance. The innovative show kicks off by asking a question about life in Austin, which the KUT newsroom then investigates.

While countless unforgettable tales have come out of the popular series, some of the most memorable include the story behind the “Fair Sailing Tall Boy” memorial, how Austin’s Godfather of clubbing came to be, and an exploration of Austin’s shrinking African American population — despite an overall population boom.

Made possible by Austin-Bergstrom International Airport's concessions program, Thundercloud Subs, and Extended Campus at The University of Texas at Austin, the one-night-only show is not one to miss.