Broadway in Austin postpones upcoming season again due to COVID-19

With the pandemic's end nowhere in site, many prominent Austin events are being postponed once again. Included on that list is Broadway in Austin, which takes place annually at Bass Concert Hall on the University of Texas at Austin campus.

The season was originally scheduled to begin this September with Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, an homage to the queen of disco. That show, along with the rest of the season, was pushed back in July. On October 30, Texas Performing Arts announced that the upcoming 2021-22 Broadway in Austin schedule has again been revised.

"Texas Performing Arts continues to prioritize the health and well-being of its cast, crew, staff and audiences during the coronavirus pandemic," said organizers in a release. "The Broadway in Austin season schedule has been revised in response to the ongoing national disruption in performing arts touring."

Three of the season's most anticipated shows — Tootsie, To Kill a Mockingbird, and Mean Girls — are all postponed with a new performance schedule to be released at a later date.

Wicked, the now classic tale of Elphaba, Glinda, and the other residents of Oz, returns to Austin for its original run on April 21-May 9, 2021. The show is this year's "season option" and not part of the season ticket package available for Lexus Broadway in Austin 2020-2021 subscribers. Instead, it can be added for an additional fee.

Hadestown, originally scheduled to close out the season, will now be among the first shows of the year. The eight-time Tony Award winner will play Bass Concert Hall June 1-6, 2021. The show, which also won a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album "intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back," notes a February release.

Road Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, originally scheduled to make its Austin debut next month, will instead open July 20-25, 2021. And Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, initially slated to run this summer (Summer in summer — see what they did there?), will instead have its "Last Dance" September 7-12, 2021.

A news alert notes that Lexus Broadway in Austin 2020-2021 subscribers will keep the same subscription seats for all rescheduled plays, including Tootsie, To Kill a Mockingbird, and Mean Girls once those new dates have been announced. If performances are cancelled, subscribers will have the option to receive a credit, refund, or the ability to donate the value of their tickets. Single tickets will be released at a later date.

For more information or to purchase season tickets, go here or call Broadway in Austin at 800-731-SHOW (7469), from 9 am-5 pm, Monday through Friday.