$ for Art
Austin's arts & culture office opens applications for $23M in grants
Austin artists who could use a little extra cash have a chance to apply for a 2027 grant from the city's office for Arts, Culture, Music, and Entertainment (ACME). Applications opened Tuesday, July 7, and will close Tuesday, August 18.
The grants will total $23 million from Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) revenue — a city tax applied to travelers' bills for local hotel stays. This March, $24 million in grants were awarded, with other funds to total $51 million by the end of the calendar year, according to a city newsletter.
“These HOT-funded grants are not just awards, they are a reinvestment of visitor dollars back into the artists, musicians, cultural organizations and heritage stewards who make Austin a sought-out destination,” said ACME director Angela Means in the newsletter.
Awards will be granted in four areas. Directly from ACME's website, here are the grants each of the following applicants should look into:
- Elevate & Thrive — for arts nonprofits producing public events in Austin
- Elevate & Austin Live Music Fund — for artists, musicians and arts groups producing public events in Austin
- Austin Live Music Fund — for professional musicians, music venues and promoters
- Heritage Preservation Grant — for heritage events that share local history and bring people together at historic sites and for projects that preserve or restore historic sites
Creatives who'd rather apply their energy to their art than deciphering application strategies can get help directly from ACME staff. During the last cycle, they gave nearly 500 hours of assistance, the newsletter says, including workshops in multiple languages, office hours, one-on-one meetings, and more. Applicants can also engage through direct messages.
The last grant cycle gave concentrated support to historically underrepresented groups: Black and Asian applicants were accepted at higher rates than they represented as part of the larger pool, and LGBTQIA creatives also had "consistently strong acceptance rates." The newsletter attributes this to its "inclusive evaluation process" and increased technical help. This year, that includes a new Spanish language community navigator and 10 community ambassadors.
“Our team listened closely to community members’ feedback and the enhancements we have rolled out this year are a direct response to what we heard,” said Means. “By simplifying access, strengthening support and expanding language and community‑based assistance, we are ensuring that these funds reach more people, in more places, and with greater impact than ever before.”
Austinites can help the process along by becoming a paid reviewer and scoring the applications.
Grant recipients in 2026 (731 in total) included many well-known local institutions as well as individual artists. Among them were recipients as diverse in purpose as Austin PBS, the Black History Bike Ride, Boggy Creek Farm, the Far Out Lounge and Stage, the German-Texan Heritage Society, Hyperreal Film Club, Kick Butt Coffee, the Texas Book Festival, independent promoter Howdy Gals, and accessible arts group Art Spark Texas.
Applications can be accessed now via austintexas.gov. The page also includes more information about eligibility, application assistance, what review roles entail, and more.