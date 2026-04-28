Mother May I?
May Market returns for 2026 at magical Austin artisan bazaar
Austinites looking for a thoughtful Mother's Day gift will have a wealth of handmade options available at the May Market at Blue Genie Art Bazaar (BGAB). The weekend market will be held Fridays through Sundays from 10 am to 8 pm, from May 1-31. It'll also be open on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25.
More than 200 regional vendors and artisans are on the vendor lineup, including Ghost Pepper Glass, Solid Soaps, and Mom & Pup Co. pet apparel, per press materials. Items at BGAB usually range from inexpensive trinkets like toys and wearable goods to accessible fine art and handmade cooking tools. Since these markets are centered on gift-giving, most items are small and broadly appealing.
Just like BGAB's holiday market, the May Market is organized as a fun activity, whether a shopper's list is long and practical or completely experimental. Free activities will happen every weekend. On Saturdays, guests can try DIY printmaking from 11 am to 3 pm, and kids will receive coloring pages. On Sundays, some vendors will give out free samples except on Mother's Day, May 10, when the Gardener's Wife visits for a dried flower bar (noon to 3 pm).
There are no activities on Fridays, but there are gifts: The first 25 attendees each Friday will receive a free gift from BGAB.
“We're proud to bring Austin's best craftspeople and designers together under one roof for our sixth annual May Market,” said BGAB co-founder Dana Younger in a press release. “We’re also proud to support the amazing work of Austin Creative Alliance for the third year in a row by collecting donations via round up at the register. This nonprofit provides valuable services, resources and training for Austin artists of all disciplines.”
Blue Genie Art Bazaar is located at 6100 Airport Blvd. There is free on-site parking and the market is always free to attend.