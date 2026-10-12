Barkin' in Buda
Giant wiener dog sculpture runs into Buda City Park
A very big, very good dog has moved into Buda City Park. The Buda Economic Development Corporation (Buda EDC) purchased the 19-foot wiener dog statue as a gift to the community to mark "25 years of growing the local economy," a press release says.
The gift also refers to the 30th anniversary of the Buda Wiener Dog Races, which started in 1997. The race, a fundraiser for the Buda Lions Club, earned the city the nickname "Wiener Dog Capital of Texas.” The next race is coming up in April of 2027.
The new dog statue is made of Cor-Ten steel that is already oxidizing into a rusty color befitting a dachshund. The release calls it "protective, rust-toned patina," that will continue to stand up to the Texas sun. In addition to being nearly 19 feet long, the sculpture is 10 feet tall and five feet wide, and it's made up of 400 parts.
Despite the intricacy, the happy dog has a relatively simple and smooth form, taking a step forward with his cartoonish ears being blown back. Its streamlined edges make it look modern, and shiny marble-like eyes glisten cutely.
Look at him go.Photo courtesy of the Buda Economic Development Corporation
Buda EDC CEO Jennifer Storm "imagined" the artwork and Art Seen Alliance made it happen.
“Buda already has something most communities spend years trying to manufacture: a distinctive identity people remember,” said Storm in the release. “Our wiener dog tradition gives us the opportunity to create a permanent, highly photographable landmark that reinforces the Buda brand 365 days a year. This pup isn’t merely decoration. It’s an investment in our identity.”
Buda EDC leadership hopes that people driving on I-35 will see the dog and pull over, leading them to patronize local businesses on their way through. Then any photos posted online will draw further attention to the small city.
“When I first pictured a giant wiener dog standing in Buda, I knew it had to be big enough to make people pull over,” said Storm. “Twenty-five years of economic development has been built on the heart and heritage that make Buda special: our people, our sense of fun and, yes, our dachshunds.”