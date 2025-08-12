Creatives to the Front
Austin's 2025 Front Festival features new venue, indie music showcase
For the past four years, the Front Festival has taken over some of Austin's most iconic venues for three days of independent film, music, pool parties, and art, all from women and LGBTQ+ artists. This year over Labor Day weekend (August 28-31), the festival is back and bigger than ever, with a new venue added to the roster.
The festival is organized by Future Front Texas (FFTX), a 501c3 arts and culture nonprofit focusing on events and exhibitions by women and LGBTQ+ creatives. This year's Front Festival will be spread across The LINE Hotel Austin, The Contemporary Austin's Laguna Gloria, and new this year, Antone's Nightclub.
Events include two independent music and film showcases, opening and closing pool parties, and an eclectic mix of 30 different musical acts and films.
Here's the full lineup and schedule for this year's festival:
August 28: Opening Night Swim at The LINE Hotel Austin
- When: August 28 from 7-10 pm
- Where: 111 E. Cesar Chavez St.
- What: Poolside set by DJ HoneyPocket and pop-up art exhibit featuring work by Austin-based artists Iris Kwon and Steph Granillo
- When: August 29 from 7-11 pm
- Where: 305 E. 5th St.
- What: A blend of contemporary cumbia, conjunto, and experimental acts from San Antonio and Austin-based artists Vanita Leo, Olivia Komahcheet, and Belen Escobedo's Trio
August 30: Independent Film Showcase at Laguna Gloria
- When: August 30 from 7-11 pm
- Where: 3809 W. 35th St.
- What: A community picnic in the sculpture garden and lakeside amphitheater plus 11 indie shorts by women and LGBTQ+ directors and writers. At 7 pm, there will be an Austin Creative Community Panel, followed by a lakeside sunset performance, and then from 8:40-11 pm, the short film showcase, featuring:
- The Decades, written & directed by Adam Madge and Marléne Feliz Nina
- Play Thing, written and directed by Sarah Joy Byington
- Pizza My Heart, written by Christine Hoang & directed by Elizabeth V. Newman
- PRINCESS, written & directed by Beverly “Bev” Chukwu
- Neches, written & directed by Katy McCarthy
- Tiger, written by Abbey Weber & directed by Katie Mack
- Vestal Virgin Vengeance, written & directed by Virginia L. Montgomery
- Our First Haunted Home, written by Mase Kerwick & directed by Elizabeth Mims
- Behind The Strings: Amplifying Black Feminism in Guitar Culture, written by Jess Garland & directed by Judah Agbonhinka
- SOMBRAS, written and directed by Sofia Alejandro Barrios
- Circle of Return
August 31: Official Daytime Pool (After) Party at the LINE Hotel Austin
- When: August 31 from noon to 4 pm
- Where: 111 E. Cesar Chavez St.
- What: Poolside sets to close out the festival with DJs Helios and Damino
This exciting lineup announcement comes on the heels of Future Front Texas shouldering the loss of $65,000 in funding due to the recent removal of its grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. However, events have continued throughout the summer. Future Front is not the only local organization impacted by this loss.
In a press release, the organization emphasizes that "all donations throughout the beloved community-oriented event contribute to the organization’s recovery from recent federal funding losses." One-day tickets and weekend passes are available now, ranging from $12-$55.