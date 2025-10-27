Tattoo Time
30 artists flock to Austin for 2025 Kinda Good Tattoo Convention
A cool East Austin gas-station-turned-restaurant, Kinda Tropical, is bringing back its annual Kinda Good Tattoo Convention in collaboration with No Good Tattoo on November 8 and 9. From 11 am to 7 pm, more than 30 tattoo artists will swoop into Austin from around the world for this small but mighty celebration of tattoos and good times.
Some of the artists include LA-based Anna Williams, Austin-based handpoke artist B_Infante_, big-name Brooklyn artist Erika Vendett, and many more. Though these artists are more than capable of creating the custom giant back piece you've always dreamed of, it's important to note that for this particular event only flash tattoos (designs the artists have already created) will be available to choose from, and only on arms and legs.
Event hosts advise those who want to get a tattoo over the weekend to arrive early to sign up, and bring cash. Although the event is free, tattoos will run from about $100-$300, not including a tip.
Here's the lineup, for some pre-convention browsing:
Of course, tattoos are not all that's on the menu for the mini-convention, so even for those who aren't getting inked up, there will be plenty to enjoy.
Queer Vinyl Co. and Veneer Music shop will be providing the jams throughout the weekend, and vendors will be dotted around outside, including Desired Objects, Eden House Botanicals, Flora and Fauna, Little Good Shop, Jello Mom vintage, tarot reader Alia Walston, and more. The Grandpa's Glizzys food truck will be onsite providing specialty hotdogs in addition to Kinda Tropical's regular food, drinks, and coffee.
Plus, Austin activist and drag performer Brigette Bandit will be a sort of headliner for the event, stopping by on Sunday; perhaps she'll even add to her own sleeve.
Kinda Tropical is located at 3501 E. 7th St. Austinites can swing by and enjoy the tattoos from 11 am to 7 pm; the market runs until 8 pm. Sunday's low temperature is predicted to drop into the 50s, so you might even need to wear sleeves — like, the real kind.