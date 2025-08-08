A Long Time Coming
Austin's Long Center hosts 3rd free Community Day with music, workouts
The Long Center, one of Austin's most central venues for the arts, is reprising its Teresa Lozano Long Community Day for the third year on Saturday, September 6, from 11 am to 4 pm. The day of festivities will include performances by local arts groups, activities, partner showcases, and a members-only jazz brunch.
The first Community Day was held at the Long Center in 2023, coinciding with the organization's 15-year anniversary and honoring its founder, Teresa Lozano Long. It takes the form of an open house, allowing the public to explore the space — including backstage tours — and discover various offerings throughout.
Performances throughout the day will feature:
- Austin Jazz Society presents Ephraim Owens & Friends
- Austin Opera’s Resident Stars
- Ballet Austin’s Rhythm on Stage: Musical Theater Dance with Kerin Martinez
- Ballet Folklórico de Austin
- Haydn Vitera of Mariachi Rock Revolution
- Musicians of the Austin Symphony Orchestra
- Oita ATX Summer Japan Festival: Sun Dragon Seido Karate and Self Defense, NFP
- Tapestry Dance Company
In addition to performances, activities will provide plenty of hands-on entertainment. The list includes kids experiences like "BubblePalooza" presented by H-E-B and featuring DJ Cassandra, and a game zone by Creative Action; yoga and workouts with ATX Yoga Girl, Los Papis Zumba, and Relay Fitness; a "rodeo" teaching bike skills with Ghisallo Cycling Initiative; and a football watch party. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase.
Finally, community partners will present their work to get to know the public. They include:
- Bike Story Night
- Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center (MACC)
- KMFA
- Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center
- Natural Sciences Council
- The Parents’ Climate Community
- Recovery Outside
- Texas Book Festival
- Texas Robotics
- UT Computer Science Roadshow
Part of the mission of Community Day is to honor the founder's vision of making the arts accessible to all. Attendees can expect ticket deals for Long Center Presents shows, and those who want to get more involved can become members for a reduced price of $95 "for a limited time," according to a press release. New members will get access to the Community Day Member Jazz Brunch, which takes place in the morning before the public festivities with mimosas, breakfast tacos, a tour, and a performance by the Huston-Tillotson Jazz Collective.
Attendees can RSVP in advance at thelongcenter.org. The event is free to attend, but the RSVP form allows the user to make an optional donation at their preferred amount.