From Spain to Texas
Free Round Rock exhibit pairs Picasso originals with Austin artist's work
A recently opened Round Rock gallery is about to become the first in the United States to show an exhibition of Pablo Picasso's works on loan from his home town. Dialogues with Picasso, Season One, featuring works on loan from the Museo Casa Natal in Málaga, Spain, will open November 6 at the City Arts Center. It will close April 20.
The free, two-part exhibition asks viewers to imagine themselves in Málaga. It's part of a cultural partnership between Round Rock and Málaga. A press release mysteriously mentions that the exhibition was the result of "A chance meeting on a Texas Main Street. An unexpected connection. A shared passion for the arts. And the serendipitous opening of a new arts facility."
The downtown Round Rock gallery opened in January of 2026 at 216 E. Main St. Overseen by the City of Round Rock Arts and Culture, its purpose is to show works by both local and internationally renowned artists, and it's doing just that with the new Picasso exhibition.
Alongside the legendary Cubist painter, the gallery will show a different exhibition featuring the works of Austin-based artist Nick Ramos, who had a personal connection to Spain and Picasso, a press release says. Ramos' exhibition will be on display in The Art of Nick Ramos, which will be on show for most of the same dates, closing March 21.
Work shared on Ramos' Instagram profile connects him to Picasso through his father, who he says had a "fascination" with the artist and Don Quixote. An original drawing and a sculpture shared by Ramos both show clear Cubist influence; one drawing actually depicts Picasso's work as a study. Ramos himself also works in exaggerated, flat shapes used in portraiture.
The Picasso exhibit shows off 23 works by the famous artist and 20 by others from America, Ecuador, Mexico, Spain, and England. Each work by a guest artist sits next to a Picasso original, building on the "dialogue" concept. A further conversation happens between the viewer and the art, which is rare to see up close in a small city rather than in a major museum.
Scot Wilkinson, director of the City of Round Rock Arts and Culture, said, “Picasso is a name that changed the course of art, and having an exhibition connected to his legacy presented here demonstrates just how far Round Rock has come as a cultural destination. For me, this exhibition represents exactly what we envisioned for the City Arts Center—a place where our residents can experience art of international significance right here in the heart of Downtown Round Rock."
The City Arts Center is located at 216 E. Main St. Admission is free. Hours are 10 am to 6 pm Tuesdays through Saturdays, and on Wednesdays the gallery stays open until 8 pm.