Body of Work
Contemporary Austin unveils exhibits about bodies & nature for spring 2027
The Contemporary Austin, a leading art museum with locations downtown and in West Austin, has announced highlights from its spring 2027 season and offered a look into what's to come later.
According to a press release, the spring season "looks at the body and the natural world, and at the systems people build to manage both." Each exhibition also embraces a sense of humor.
Three exhibitions are opening in the upcoming spring season. All will be on display from March 5 to July 25, 2027.
- Deborah Hay and Michael Smith: Thresholds
This multimedia installation combines the talents of a choreographer/dancer and a visual artist. Hay is from Brooklyn, New York, and lives and works in Austin, where she founded the Deborah Hay Dance Company; Smith is from Chicago, Illinois, and lives and works in Brooklyn. A series of video vignettes follow elder performers in an imaginary shopping mall, in a work that explores aging in several dimensions. The performers will execute "seemingly simple tasks" with "humor and grace." The installation will also feature drawings by both artists. Events connected to the installation are scheduled for March 7, April 18, and May 23.
- Akira Ikezoe: Between a Banana and a Crescent Moon
This is the Japanese artist's first solo museum presentation, showing a range of works in painting, drawing, video, and sculpture. Ikezoe's early paintings focused on visual communication while he was learning English. Then the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011 inspired reflections on how humans and their environments impact each other. Visitors will see works from Ikezoe's major series. "Together, the works on view question where civilization ends and the natural world begins," the release says. Events connected to the exhibition are scheduled for March 10 and 13.
- Host: Em Kettner
Another milestone, this is artist and writer Em Kettner's first solo museum exhibition outside of California. This new body of work "considers how disability opens other radical ways of being in the world." That includes "themes of caregiving, interdependence, and pleasure." The sculptural works feature ceramics, hand weaving, glazed tile, and wood drawings, many of which mimic votive objects. A conversation with Kettner is scheduled for sometime in July.
Also in spring, listed as additional programming, is Terry Allen, Tamales, and Tequila: Celebrating the Re-Launch of Road Angel’s Playlist. Lubbock musician Terry Allen has a bronze cast of a car, called Road Angel, on long-term display at The Contemporary — Laguna Gloria. An associated playlist collects songs from other musical contributors. A press release does not elaborate on what will happen during this event, which is scheduled for April 1, 2027.
“Our 2027 programming invites visitors to consider the ways humans live alongside the natural world, the ways we care for one another, and the ways the passage of time affects both nature and humanity,” said sharon maidenberg, Ernest and Sarah Butler executive director and CEO at the Contemporary Austin, in the release.
She continued, “Many of these artists approach such questions with humor, levity, and a level of grace which I believe allows audiences to engage with difficult subjects more openly. It is our hope that these exhibitions encourage visitors to bring their own questions and to leave with new ones.
Art-lovers also get a hint at what's coming in the fall. Abbas Akhavan: Variations on a Garden will be on display from September 17, 2027, to January 9, 2028. It will be the first museum survey of Akhavan, who was born in Iran in 1977 and is now based in Canada. Akhavan will build large-scale installations on site, the release says. Another multimedia installation will show newly commissioned video, kinetic sculptures, and an immersive soundscape by Texas artist Trey Burns.
More information about The Contemporary Austin and its exhibitions is available at thecontemporaryaustin.org. The exhibitions and events listed above will bring visitors to both of the museum's locations: the Jones Center (700 Congress Ave.) and Laguna Gloria (3809 W. 35th St.).