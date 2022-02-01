Ever feel like your to-do list just keeps growing, and there's never enough of you to go around? This feeling might seem extra strong at the start of a new year, when you're committing to better habits and a more organized lifestyle — or trying to, at least.

Tula can help. It's an on-demand personal and virtual assistant service created to give you more balance and time in your days. Founded in Denver but also now available in Austin, Tula leverages technology and a community of vetted, resourceful, and oh-so-savvy assistants to provide personalized help at the touch of an (app) button.

What all does Tula help with? Basically everything you need to keep your days functioning smoothly and allow more time for what matters.

Get organized, from that garage you've been meaning to clean to the closet full of clothes you no longer wear and the playroom that's bursting with outgrown toys. Tula assistants love a label-maker, and they can even take care of tasks like dropping off unwanted items for donation.

Never get caught shopping last-minute for a gift this year or frantically running out for forgotten supplies — Tula will happily drive all over town so you don't have to.

Imagine the relief of having your kids signed up for summer camp, your vacations planned and booked, your gutters cleaned, your landscaping project finally underway, and so much more, all without devoting hours of your own time to make it happen.

You can even have Tula whip your pantry and fridge into shape, and then let the Tula chefs take over grocery shopping, meal prep, and even school lunches and family dinners. No need to dread the question "what's for dinner?" ever again.

To date, Tula has completed over 1,000 requests and prepped over 500 meals.

"There are huge inadequacies in how our culture approaches caregiving and household management," says Tula CEO and co-founder Megan Trask. "We expect the individual to do it all with a sense of ease. In reality, it's nearly impossible for people to keep up with everything required to maintain productive households, achieve successful careers, and establish and nurture meaningful relationships that make our lives feel whole."

So Trask and Cody Galloway founded Tula to help people handle it all, without feeling overwhelmed.

"People need help, and there's a tremendous gap in the market for this type of service," Trask continues. "We want to make it easier for people to access the help they need, with customized support from personal assistants who can relieve some of these burdens, empower people to prioritize these competing demands, and actually experience more balance in their lives."

Whatever your goals for 2022 might be, let Tula be a resource to help meet them.

Tula is available in Austin, Denver, and Boulder, or virtually nationwide.