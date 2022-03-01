Austin Pets Alive! rescues its 100,000th pet and introduces 4 more adoptees ready for love

Last month, the beloved local pet people at Austin Pets Alive! hit a big milestone. Copper, a tiny floppy-eared hound puppy with gray-green eyes and a wrinkly chin, arrived at APA!’s Parvo Puppy ICU.

This adorable patient happened to be the no-kill organization’s 100,000th rescue. He was cured of the sometimes-fatal digestive disease and quickly claimed by a loving family. Copper was the guest of honor at a press conference marking the occasion, and enjoyed a celebratory cake all by himself.

One of Austin’s best-known rescue organizations, Austin Pets Alive! has reached this milestone over 25 years (that’s an average of 4,000 rescues per year), and led the city to the forefront of humane stray-population control. By 2011, with APA!’s guidance and a formal plan adopted by the city council, Austin met a 90 percent live release rate and became the country’s largest no-kill city.

By now, the organization is saving 97 percent of the pets coming through its doors, and connecting Austinites with their perfect family furry friends. (One of APA!’s most famous adoption pairs includes Queer Eye food expert Antoni Porowski and his pit bull-beagle mix, Neon.)

Copper — who didn’t need any retraining or special accommodations — got snatched up much faster than many of our blind, geriatric, or three-legged friends. But APA! makes those adoptees’ transitions as easy as possible for less-experienced animal lovers. The organization provides people training indefinitely after an adoption, to be sure a pet’s needs are being met by everyone in the family, from kids to primary caregivers.

Even if a pet’s forever home hasn’t found them yet, APA! loves volunteers and foster families, emphasizing that fostering saves lives by freeing up kennel space for other animals in need. The shelter is understanding of all kinds of personal schedules, and is happy to have the help from individuals, social groups, and coworking teams. Even if an animal lover can’t be there in person, he or she can become what APA! calls a constant companion by committing to a monthly $100 donation.

APA! is always taking new pets in. And the organization would like to introduce CultureMap readers to the pets they’ll fall in love with. From its current roster of dogs, cats, and more, APA! presents its four most eligible adoptees of March 2022.

Click on each pet’s name to see their official profile, and find out whether they’re your perfect match:

Fotis

Male dog, 100 pounds

Fotis is a lean 5-year-old German shepherd with a long snout and a tiny heart-shaped spot on his unique white cheek. A tail injury, fleas, and ticks brought him in to APA! last year, and now he’s fresh, neutered, and ready to love. In fostering, he showed his colors as a “couch potato” and a shadow to his foster dad. His name is derived from the Greek word for light, and he’s ready to become the light of an Austin family’s life, especially if he can befriend other dogs.

Oprah

Female dog, 44 pounds

This 5-year-old pit bull terrier mix is full of personality, and she’s learning to make the most of it in APA!’s Total Obedience program. Right now, she’s craving routine, car rides, and a great game of tug of war with her favorite squirrel toy. She loves holding hands (uh, paws?), especially with adults she trusts — and she will make you earn it. Her pointy gray ears belong in the safety of someone’s backyard, flopping around as she runs her energy away.

Gogurt

Female cat, 4 pounds

Like all Go-Gurt, this domestic shorthair kitten is in need of a loving squeeze. (Go easy on her, though; she’s still learning to control her bladder.) Only 4 months old and looking like she stuck her nose in a pile of ground cinnamon, she has already won over the APA! staff and is prone to insta-purrs when receiving a good petting. A patient owner can help Gogurt learn house rules, watch her grow up, and won’t need to pay any adoption fees.

Bridget

Female dog, 58 pounds

Bridget the American Staffordshire terrier mix does not want to share her future parents with other pets or kids, but she’ll share the couch. This lazy 5-year-old strawberry blond knows the weight limit for a lap dog does not exist and wants all the attention. She also knows “sit,” “down,” and “snooze.” Well, she does the last one a lot, but maybe she’s still learning the word. She’s a good communicator when she wants to go outside and loves leisurely walks and smelling the roses.