City of Austin launches new fund to help residents with winter storm repairs

Thousands of Austin residents are still dealing with burst pipes, busted water heaters, and dead landscaping following last month's crippling winter storms. As residents clean up and pay for costly repairs, the city has launched a series of initiatives to help with everything from water distribution to paying for plumbing.

Emergency home repair funding

On March 1, the City of Austin rolled out the Emergency Home Repair program to help low-income residents pay for repairs after Winter Storm Uri. Funding is available up to $10,000 and is only available for damage sustained during the storms.

Only homeowners who use the residence as their primary household are eligible. Applicants who are currently approved for home repairs through the City of Austin Home Repair Loan Program or have who have received FEMA funding or homeowner's insurance payouts may not apply.

To qualify, households must make 80 percent or less than the median family income, which breaks down to:

single-person households must make a maximum of $54,700

two-person households — $62,500

three-person households — $70,300

four-person households — $78,100

five-person households — $84,350

Find more information and application information in English and Spanish here.

Landscaping and plant debris

Snow, cold, and ice wreaked havoc on plants, leaving tree limbs down and plants dead (oh, the agave!). According to the City of Austin, Austin Disaster Relief Network and Texas volunteer organizations are collaborating with Travis, Bastrop, Hays, and Williamson counties in a cleanup effort. Residents of those counties may call the Crisis Clean Up at 1-800-329-8052 for assistance in clearing their homes, removing debris, and connecting them to contractors for repairs, or go to the Crisis Clean Up website.

Austin Resource Recovery customers wishing to have large tree limbs and other big landscaping debris hauled away should call 3-1-1 to schedule an appointment. Limbs should be cut between 5 and 15 feet and stacked no higher than 4 feet at the curb.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance

Workers who lost their jobs or self-employed individuals who lost wages due to the storm may qualify for financial assistance. Register through the Texas Workforce Commission's website or call 800-939-6631, from 7 am-7 pm, seven days a week. Applications must be submitted by March 26.

Drinking water distribution

Many are still without clean drinking water, and so the city has consolidated its water distribution sites to ACC Northridge at 11928 Stonehollow Dr., Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm. Note: Residents should bring their own drinking containers to fill.