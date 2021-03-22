Austin leaders announce interim police chief ahead of nationwide search

KVUE — Assistant Austin Police Chief Joe Chacon will serve as the city's interim chief of police during a national search for a permanent replacement for Chief Brian Manley, city manager Spencer Cronk is announcing Monday, March 22.

Chacon is a 22-year department veteran who has been a top department executive for about five years. He has served in a number of supervisory positions during his tenure, including overseeing downtown patrols and the SWAT team.

In choosing Chacon, Cronk bypassed chief of staff Troy Gay, who is the department's second-in-command, but who activists have complained was too aligned with outgoing chief Brian Manley and did not quickly enough bring forward policing reforms.

Cronk is expected to make the announcement in a morning news conference, as well as outline his effort to conduct a national search for the next chief, a process that will take several months.

Manley leaves at the end of the month; the interim and permanent chief both require council approval.

Manley announced in February that he would retire. He became chief in June 2018 after leading the city through the Austin bombings.

