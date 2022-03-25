How to help Austin-area residents impacted by recent tornadoes

After multiple tornadoes touched down in Central Texas earlier this week, local organizations are stepping up to provide shelter and aid for those in need. The March 21 storm damaged multiple homes and businesses across Travis, Williamson, and Bastrop counties.

From signing up to help clear debris to replacing damaged items and contributing monetary donations, here are some ways to serve your neighbors in need.

Austin Disaster Relief Network

The Austin Disaster Relief Network launched the Central Texas Tornadoes Relief Fund earlier this week to help residents impacted by the storm. Funds will support immediate needs for disaster survivors, including food and emergency supplies, as well as long-term restoration needs for rebuilding safe and clean homes. Visit ADRN.org for up-to-date response information, ways to donate and volunteer, and to find the Disaster Survivor hotline if you were impacted by the storm. The group will also be hosting a benefit concert Saturday, March 26, from 2-8 pm in the Blue Norther Hard Seltzer tasting room, with performances from local musicians.

United Heritage Center at the Dell Diamond

Partnering with the Austin Disaster Relief Network, the United Heritage Center is accepting donations of nonperishable food, water, and clothing on Friday, March 25 from 10-6 pm and Saturday, March 26 from 9 am until 3 pm. Care kits from the community can also be dropped off at the Hope Family Thrift Store in East Austin or at the Round Rock Chamber for distribution at the Dell Diamond. Items of special need include power bank chargers, work gloves, trash bags, tarps, and pet food.

Partners in Education Foundation

The Round Rock school district’s education foundation announced a special allocation of funds for tornado relief. To contribute, visit the foundation’s website and select “Other” from the dropdown menu, specifying “Tornado Relief” in the next field. Donations will help the foundation provide food and supplies to families in need.

Austin Pets Alive!

Austin Pets Alive! is offering support for animals displaced by the tornado through its Positive Alternative to Shelter Surrender Program (PASS). Struggling pet owners can contact the organization on Facebook or via email at pass@austinpetsalive.org for emergency food and supplies.

Catholic Charities Central Texas

Catholic Charities Central Texas is offering financial assistance, short-term housing assistance, rental and mortgage assistance, free mental health counseling, and free basic needs for those affected by the storm. Direct donations can be made at ccctx.org.

Greater Austin Muslim Relief Committee

The Greater Austin Muslim Relief Committee is accepting nonperishable items and water package donations and is evaluating assistance in a case-by-case basis. Visit roundrockmasjid.org to learn more or email contact@roundrockmasjid.org.