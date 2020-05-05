Movie chain reopens coronavirus-shuttered theater in Austin suburb

EVO Entertainment Group LLC, an Austin-based chain of dine-in movie theaters, reopened its locations in Kyle and Schertz on May 4 under strict rules aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

EVO is allowed to reopen the locations — which had been shut down for weeks — thanks to an executive order from Texas Governor Greg Abbott that took effect May 1. While those two locations are operating under COVID-19 restrictions, the company’s theaters in Fredericksburg, New Braunfels, and San Marcos remain temporarily closed.

Curbside and delivery services for food continue at the Kyle location.

On its website, EVO lays out coronavirus instructions for customers and employees at the reopened theaters. They include:

All customers and employees must wear face masks. A customer who doesn’t have a mask will be given a disposable one.

All customers and employees must undergo temperature checks when they enter a theater. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher won’t be allowed to enter. An employee with a reading of at least 100.4 degrees must maintain a non-fever temperature for three days before coming back to work.

All customers and employees will be asked upon entry whether they or anyone in their household have experienced symptoms such as fever, chills, shortness of breath, and sore throat. Those answers will be recorded.

All employees must wear gloves made of a material called nitrile. Gloves must be replaced every 30 minutes.

All employees must wash their hands at least once an hour.

In addition, EVO workers are wiping down surfaces such as door handles, countertops, faucets, kiosks, and railings with medical-grade sanitizers at least every 30 minutes. Plus, employees are adhering to social-distancing guidelines.

EVO says that for those seeking a “cinematic escape but may not yet feel comfortable returning to an in-venue experience,” it’s relaunching its drive-in experience at the Schertz location and soon will introduce it at the Kyle and San Marcos theaters.

Many local movie theaters remain closed, including those run by the Alamo Drafthouse, AMC, Cinemark, and Regal chains.