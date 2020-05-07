10 Austin companies earn spots on Inc.'s best workplaces in U.S.

These days, finding work is a full-time job for thousands of struggling Central Texans. Some of those people might want to check out 10 employers from the Austin area that were just named among the country’s best workplaces.

On May 5, Inc. magazine revealed the 395 employers in the U.S. that made its 2020 list of the best workplaces. In all, 30 employers in Texas ranked among the country’s top workplaces.

To develop the ranking, Omaha, Nebraska-based Quantum Workplace surveyed employees from more than 3,000 companies in the U.S. on topics such as trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Quantum based the final list on a composite score of survey results.

Austin employers that appear on the 2020 list are:

9Gauge Partners, a business management consulting firm

Abilitie, a provider of simulation-based learning tools

AlertMedia, a provider of emergency notification software

AllPro Hospitality Staffing, a staffing service for hotels and caterers

OJO Labs, a maker of AI-powered software for homebuyers and home sellers

Personiv, an outsourcing company

Pushnami, a provider of digital marketing software

SourceDay, a maker of supply chain management software

The Zebra, an insurance comparison website

Round Rock-based Jacaruso Enterprises also showed up in the ranking. It offers sales training, technology, and consulting for hotels.

David Lesniak, CEO of Personiv, says people are the company’s most important asset.

“When it comes to the core cultural pillars here at Personiv, taking care of our people is key to the way we work and the exceptional quality we provide to our customers,” Lesniak says in a release.

Pushnami CEO Emerson Smith credits his company’s Inc. ranking to a focus on acceptance, positivity, and people over profit.

“There is no doubt that our team is at the core of Pushnami’s success. It’s wonderful to be recognized by Inc. for our commitment to our culture,” Smith says in a release. “This is particularly meaningful as this acknowledgment comes from feedback by our own employees — who are the heart and soul of what makes Pushnami unique.”

Here’s a rundown of the other Texas companies that earned spots on Inc.’s list of the country’s best workplaces.

Addison

Lone Star Analysis, a provider of analytics software

“Whether it is through our extraordinary benefit packages, our flexible work policies or employee events, we have made a considerable effort from day one to be the kind of company where employees are excited to come to work,” Rita King, HR director at Lone Star Analysis, says in a release.

Dallas

Dialexa, a provider of technology R&D and development

Embark, a financial consulting firm

January Digital, a digital marketing and consulting firm

Munck Wilson Mandala, a tech-focused law firm

OneDay, a provider of a video storytelling platform for senior living centers

OutMatch, a provider of a platform that helps employers hire, retain, and develop employees

Worldwide Express, a shipping company

“While we’re passionate about our work, we know without a great culture we will never be able to achieve our goals,” Vic Drabicky, founder and CEO of January Digital, says in a release. “Our culture and our values are personified by every single one of our team members.”

Fort Worth

Blue Jean Networks, an IT support and services company

Irving

5, an energy advisory firm

JB Warranties, an insurance firm

Plano

LiquidAgents Healthcare, a staffing agency for nurses

The Vested Group, a consulting firm for users of NetSuite software

TRUth, an advertising and marketing agency

Houston

Alliantgroup, a tax consulting firm

AMB Architects, an architecture firm that specializes in designing medical and corporate offices, stores, and building renovations.

Eagle Pipe, a distributor of pipes for industrial and municipal projects

G&A Partners, an HR outsourcing company

Rekruiters, a staffing firm

The Black Sheep Agency, a marketing, branding, and design firm

“We have created a culture that is laser-focused on creating an amazing experience for our clients. The drive for that excellence and passion for what we do has helped create a culture that I’m very proud to be a part of,” Dhaval Jadav, CEO of Alliantgroup, says in a release.