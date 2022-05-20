Austin hospitals score top Texas rankings in new report

Two Austin hospitals recently ranked among the top five best hospitals in Texas and in the top 250 hospitals in the U.S. St. David's South Austin Medical Center and St. David's Medical Center each earned recognition for Coronary Intervention, securing the No. 3 and No. 5 spot in that category, respectively. St. David's South Austin Medical Center also ranked No. 4 in Critical Care.

St. David's Healthcare announced a $953 million regionwide expansion earlier this year, with new hospitals coming to Kyle and Leander as well as a $249 million renovation and 34-bed expansion for St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Houston Methodist Hospital secured a three-peat as the best overall hospital in Texas for the third year in a row. The 907-bed facility at Houston-based Texas Medical Center is also one of the 50 best hospitals in the country and the only Texas hospital to make that list.

Healthgrades, an online platform for finding physicians, hospitals, and other health care providers, rates hospitals based on clinical outcomes such as rates for patient deaths and treatment complications. For this year’s list, Healthgrades evaluated clinical performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals.

“For almost 25 years, our mission has been to provide consumers with clear and accessible information to make more informed health care decisions,” Dr. Brad Bowman, chief medical officer and head of data science at Healthgrades, says in a news release.

The Healthgrades rankings “provide consumers with increased transparency regarding the care in their areas, and empowers them to make more confident care decisions for themselves and their families,” Bowman adds.

Joining the two Austin hospitals in Healthgrades’ national top 250 this year are:

Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center – Houston

Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital – Houston

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital – Houston

Memorial Hermann, Texas Medical Center – Houston

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – McKinney

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple

Doctors Hospital at Renaissance – Edinburg

Hendrick Medical Center – Abilene

Medical City – Arlington

Medical City – McKinney

Methodist Hospital – San Antonio

William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital – Dallas

---

This article originally appeared on our site InnovationMap.