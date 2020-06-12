Amazon delivering hundreds of new jobs to 2 Austin suburbs

Update: This story has been updated to include a statement from Amazon.

Amazon is shipping something new to Round Rock and Buda. The e-commerce titan is opening “delivery stations” in the Austin suburbs that promise to create hundreds of jobs.

In a June 10 release, the Round Rock Chamber of Commerce confirmed the 32-acre Amazon project. A day later, the Buda Economic Development Corp. announced a similar project in the Hays County suburb. These are in addition to a huge warehouse that Amazon operates in San Marcos.

The Round Rock development, now under construction, will consist of three buildings: one building to house delivery operations, and two smaller buildings to accommodate indoor parking for delivery vehicles and employees’ cars.

“At a time when so many are experiencing uncertainty with job security, we could not be happier to see more jobs created in our region,” Jason Ball, the chamber’s president and CEO, says in a release.

The Amazon complex in Round Rock reportedly could employ 700 to 900 people.

The three-building project is called the Chisholm Trail Trade Center. The project, near I-35 and Old Settlers Boulevard along Chisholm Trail Road, is expected to be completed in August.

At 441,250 square feet, the trade center is equivalent to the size of about 2.5 average Walmart stores. Commercial real estate services company Transwestern owns the property. A spokeswoman for Transwestern declined to comment.

In Buda, a 305,768-square-foot Amazon delivery facility is set to open later this year at 2956 Main St. in the Park 35 industrial development, according to the Buda Economic Development Corp. The 18-acre delivery center is expected to generate hundreds of jobs. Amazon already has posted ads for several positions in Buda, including for drivers and managers.

“Amazon’s selection affirms that Buda is well positioned for growth with a prime location, a qualified workforce, and a pro-business environment,” Jennifer Storm, president of the Buda EDC, says in a release.

An executive at Exeter Property Group, developer of Park 35, declined to comment about the Amazon lease.

“We’re excited to increase our investment in Texas with new delivery stations in Round Rock and Buda. The delivery stations will create hundreds of full- and part-time jobs, starting at $15 per hour, and offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering packages on behalf of Amazon,” company spokeswoman Jen Crowcroft tells CultureMap.

Amazon’s delivery stations enable so-called “last mile” service as part of the company’s order fulfillment process. Packages are hauled to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment centers. Those packages then are sorted and finally loaded onto vehicles for delivery to customers. Amazon operates more than 150 delivery stations across the U.S.