SXSW heads down under in 2023 with first festival in Sydney

One of Austin's premier events, South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals, is expanding beyond the Lone Star State. Bringing its famed celebration of the technology, film, and music industries to the Southern hemisphere, SXSW will head to Sydney, Australia, for seven days and nights from October 15 to October 22, 2023.

Much like its Austin counterpart, SXSW Sydney will gather the world’s most inspired thinkers, creators, and innovators for an exploration of the best in music, screen, gaming, technology, and innovation. The inaugural festival is sure to be a must-attend event for creators and professionals seeking to shape and discover future trends, emerging technology, and access unrivaled networking opportunities.

As a collaboration with TEG, The NSW Government & Destination NSW, SXSW Sydney will be the official annual Asia Pacific installment of SXSW, which has taken place every March since 1987 in Austin.

“We couldn’t be more excited and honored to work with TEG and the New South Wales Government via Destination NSW on an event that brings to Australia the professional opportunities and unexpected discoveries that make SXSW unique,” said Roland Swenson, CEO and co-founder of SXSW. “The purpose of SXSW is to help creative people achieve their goals, and Sydney is the ideal city to serve as a home for the cross-collaboration that exists within the many industries we bring together."

“SXSW is an event without equal internationally that has launched the careers of so many creative professionals,” said Geoff Jones, group CEO of TEG, event producer for SXSW Sydney. “Through showcasing the creator industries of the Asia Pacific to the world, SXSW Sydney will establish a new SXSW touchpoint, enabling the international and cross-sector connections that deliver the most innovative products and content."

Industry professionals, talent, partners, and more can register their interest now at sxswsydney.com.