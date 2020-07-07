City of Austin announces $6 million in COVID-19 relief grants for local nonprofits

KVUE — The Austin City Council has approved more than $23 million to help nonprofits and businesses during this COVID-19 pandemic, and now those affected can apply for help.

On July 7, the City of Austin opened the application process for the Austin Small Business Relief Grant and the Austin Nonprofit Relief Grant. Businesses could receive up to $40,000, and nonprofits could get up to $20,000.

“Austin’s nonprofit organizations and small, local businesses play a vital role in building healthy and vibrant communities across our city,” said Sylnovia Holt-Rabb, acting director for the City of Austin Economic Development Department.

“As directed by Austin City Council, these grants will help strengthen small, local businesses, and organizations so they can continue to provide crucial services, retain employees, complete health and safety improvements, and remain open and operational.”

The nonprofit funding of $6 million will allow applicants to apply for a one-time grant up to $20,000. The council approved the distribution of funds to the following areas:

Health and human services: $2,000,000

Workforce development and social/legal services: $1,250,000

Education: $1,250,000

Arts and culture: $1,000,000

Environment and animals: $500,000

Other: $350,000

The application process will close at 5 pm on Friday, July 24.

For the full story, including the small business grant parameters, please visit KVUE.com.