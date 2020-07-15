Amazon packs Austin suburb with 1,000 new distribution jobs

E-commerce giant Amazon continues to rev up the economic engine in Austin’s suburbs. On June 15, the company said it’s setting up a fulfillment center in Pflugerville that’ll create about 1,000 full-time jobs.

At the 820,000-square-foot center, scheduled to open next year, employees will work alongside robots to select, pack, and ship small items like books, electronics, and toys. Pay at the center will start at $15 an hour. In North America, Amazon operates 110 fulfillment centers, or warehouses.

“Pflugerville is a bustling area, and the addition of this fulfillment center with over 1,000 jobs shows that Pflugerville is the new frontier in Central Texas,” Mayor Victor Gonzales said in an Amazon release.

Previous media reports indicated the project would be a 3.8 million-square-foot warehouse. The fulfillment center unveiled June 15 falls about 3 million square feet short of that.

The Pflugerville center, to be built along Pecan Street near the State Highway 130 toll road, is the third of its type in the Austin area to be announced recently by Amazon.

In June, Amazon revealed it’s establishing distribution “stations” in Buda and Round Rock. Each location — more than 300,000 square feet in Buda and more 440,000 square feet in Round Rock — will generate hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs.

Amazon’s delivery stations enable so-called “last mile” service as part of the company’s order fulfillment process. Packages are hauled to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment centers. Those packages then are sorted and finally loaded onto vehicles for delivery to customers. Amazon operates more than 150 delivery stations across the U.S.

Amazon already operates an 855,000-square-foot fulfillment center in San Marcos that employs more than 2,200 full-time workers, and it employs hundreds of people at offices in the Capital City. In addition, it owns Austin-based Whole Foods Market.

The Seattle-based company employs 20,000 people across Texas. Amazon says it has pumped $9 billion into the state’s economy.