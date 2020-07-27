Austin police identify victim in deadly downtown protest shooting

KVUE — One person is dead after a shooting at a Black Lives Matter protest in Downtown Austin on Saturday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 9:52 pm near East Sixth Street and Congress Avenue. However, Austin police later clarified they responded to 300 Congress, between Third and Fourth streets.

The victim, identified by police on July 26 as 28-year-old Garrett Foster, was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, where he later died. Police said the incident was a homicide.

In an update on July 26, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said reports indicated Foster was carrying a rifle when he approached the suspect's vehicle. The suspect then shot out of their car at Foster, according to APD. Manley said that the person who shot Foster called 911 to report that someone had pointed a gun at his vehicle and that he fired at the person pointing the gun. That suspect was detained and cooperating with officers, police said Sunday morning.

The first person, according to Manley, to have fired a weapon in the incident appears to have been driver in the car. Manley said those shots came after the driver said Foster pointed weapon at him.

---

