These 5 Austin companies rank among best U.S. employers for young professionals

Five businesses in Austin are clocking in among the country’s best employers for millennials, according to a new report.

The Best Workplaces for Millennials list is published annually by Fortune magazine and compiled by Great Place to Work, a company that focuses on improving workplace culture.

For the five Austin-area employers noted, OJO Labs, and AI-powered real estate biz, ranks highest among small, midsized, and large employers. It appears at No. 51 on the list for small and midsized employers.

The Best Workplaces for Millennials awards are based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 5.3 million workers in the United States. In the survey, 98 percent of employees cited OJO Labs as a great place to work.

Joining OJO Labs on the list of the top small and midsized employers for millennials in Austin are:

SailPoint, No. 60.

Sedera Health, No. 69.

The Zebra, No. 86.

On the list of large employers, omnipresent Round Rock-based Dell Technologies lands at No. 75.

Here’s how employers in Texas’ other major metro areas fared.

San Antonio

Large employers:

NuStar Energy, No. 91.

USAA, No. 98.

Houston

Large employers:

David Weekly Homes, No. 12.

Camden Property Trust, No. 32.

Hilcorp, No. 37.

Cornerstone Home Lending, No. 38.

Transwestern, No. 65.

Spring-based Hewlett Packard Enterprise, No. 95.

Small and midsized employers:

Continued, No. 33.

Venterra Realty, No. 49.

Republic State Mortgage, No. 90.

E.A.G. Services, No. 91.

Dallas

Large employers:

PrimeLending, No. 29.

Ryan LLC, No. 35.

Small and midsized employers:

Plano-based Granite Properties, No. 22.

Addison-based Credera, No. 36.

Pariveda Solutions, No. 76.

Embark, No. 97.

“The Best Workplaces for Millennials treat their employees like people, not just employees,” says Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “These companies foster caring and respect for one another, at every level of the organization. The result is millennial employees who say they look forward to coming to work and — as our research says — are 50 times more likely to stay a long time.”