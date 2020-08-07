Austin schools push back start date amid growing coronavirus concerns

KVUE — Austin Independent School District's start date has officially been pushed back amid growing concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Austin ISD's board of trustees gathered for a special meeting August 6. After some conversation and six hours of testimony from parents and teachers, the school board voted at around 3:30 am to push the first day of school back to September 8. The district had previously scheduled the first day of school for August 18.

"As of yet, [I have] no ability to understand how I'm supposed to design the courses, what the expectations are for creating or design content delivery, rigor, etc. So it would be great if I had some extra time to do that," said a high school teacher at McAllen High School during the board meeting.

Under this new plan, schools will stay completely virtual for the first four weeks, but parents who don't have access to technology can request for their student to learn on-campus. Over the course of the following four weeks starting on October 5, AISD will slowly phase students in for on-campus learning depending on what health conditions look like in Travis County and if they prefer to return.

---

