Home » City Life
A Less Lazy Sunday

Austin reopens 6 public library locations on Sundays this fall

Austin reopens 6 public library locations on Sundays this fall

By Drew Knight, KVUE
Austin Central Library
The Austin Central Library is one of six that will now be open on Sundays again. Photo courtesy of Austin Public Library

KVUE — Starting on September 11, six local libraries will be opening on Sundays — something that hasn't been seen since Austin Public Library was forced to make pandemic-related changes in 2020.

The Central Library, four branch libraries, and the Austin History Center will soon be open to the public from noon-5 pm on Sundays.

“We are thrilled that we will be able to return to providing library services to the Austin community seven days a week,” said Austin Public Library Director Roosevelt Weeks. “We know that many in the community appreciated the convenience of being able to access their libraries on Sundays, and I am pleased that we have the capacity to bring back this service.”

Austin Public Library said it has been gradually expanding its service and hours since closing in-person services due to COVID-19.

---

Read the full story and watch the video on KVUE.com.

Read These Next
morgan's wonderland fun
Ultra-Accessible fun for all at Morgan's Wonderland in San Antonio
Students in a school classroom
New rating system reveals which Austin-area schools make the grade
Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-in theater Austin
Austin drive-in theater premieres floating cinema on Lady Bird Lake