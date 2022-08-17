Austin reopens 6 public library locations on Sundays this fall

KVUE — Starting on September 11, six local libraries will be opening on Sundays — something that hasn't been seen since Austin Public Library was forced to make pandemic-related changes in 2020.

The Central Library, four branch libraries, and the Austin History Center will soon be open to the public from noon-5 pm on Sundays.

“We are thrilled that we will be able to return to providing library services to the Austin community seven days a week,” said Austin Public Library Director Roosevelt Weeks. “We know that many in the community appreciated the convenience of being able to access their libraries on Sundays, and I am pleased that we have the capacity to bring back this service.”

Austin Public Library said it has been gradually expanding its service and hours since closing in-person services due to COVID-19.

---

Read the full story and watch the video on KVUE.com.