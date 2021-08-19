UT Austin hooks No. 2 ranking on new list of top Texas schools

Back-to-school time is a fine time for new college rankings, and — oh look, here they are.

Neighborhood review site Niche.com has just released this year's college rankings, which rely on U.S. Department of Education data coupled with reviews from current students, alumni, and parents to judge American colleges on 12 factors, including academics, campus, dorm life, and professors.

In results that look strikingly similar to last year's list, the University of Texas at Austin has made the grade among top 10 Texas schools this year, coming in only behind Houston's private research university.

Once again, Houston's Rice University was named the best school in Texas (and seventh best in the United States). The complete top 10 in Texas looks like this:

Rice University University of Texas — Austin Texas A&M University Southern Methodist University Trinity University Texas Christian University Baylor University LeTourneau University Texas Tech University University of Texas — Dallas

With an overall grade of A+, UT Austin earned high marks nationally in some very specific categories, such as Best Colleges for Communications in America (No. 7 of 917), Top Public Universities in America (No. 9 of 691), and Best Colleges for Music in America (No. 32 of 274). Complete rankings for UT Austin are here.

Another list of interest for incoming freshmen is Niche’s ranking of 2022 Colleges with the Best Student Life in Texas. Top-ranked colleges have a positive, fun, and friendly student culture and a vibrant campus community, per Niche. No surprise here: Though UT Austin landed at No. 14 out of 1,612 schools for Colleges With the Best Student Life in America, it was the No. 1 College With the Best Student Life in Texas.

Here's how Texas schools shake out in terms of Best Student Life:

University of Texas at Austin Rice University Texas A&M University Texas Christian University Southern Methodist University

That last designation may also have something to do with UT Austin being ranked No. 18 out of 1,612 on the list's Top Party Schools in America, and its ranking as the Top Party School in Texas.

Which are the best universities in the country this year? Here’s Niche.com’s new report card for the country’s 10 best colleges, which features just one in Texas: