Affluent neighborhood zips to top spot on list of Austin’s richest areas

If you want to find where the richest people in the Austin area live, zip on over to Steiner Ranch in West Austin.

New data from the Austin Business Journal shows 78732, which encompasses Steiner Ranch, is the wealthiest ZIP code in the five-county metro area, with a median household income of $175,118 based on 2020 figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. More than 18,000 people live in 78732.

The median household income in 78732 is just $91 above the next richest ZIP code, 78733, where the median household income is $171,027. This ZIP code is wedged between Lake Austin to the northwest and Bee Caves Road to the southeast. It includes a number of high-end neighborhoods, including several Rob Roy subdivisions.

Steiner Ranch is a 4,600-acre, master-planned community in Northwest Austin. According to Realtor.com, the median list price for a home there was $1 million in July. That’s nearly double the median home price for the entire metro area.

“Steiner Ranch is ideal for people who enjoy golfing, boating, swimming, biking, fishing, and any other outdoor activities. It is an upscale area that feels very safe and has many included amenities, making it a great place to raise a family,” according to the TripSavvy website.

Community amenities at Steiner Ranch include two junior Olympic-size pools, a resort pool, a splash pool, a splash pad, two baby pools, eight tennis courts, four basketball courts, seven parks, four multipurpose athletic fields, more than 20 miles of hiking trails, and access to the Lake Club.

Rounding out the top 10 wealthiest ZIP codes in the Austin area are:

78739, including the Circle C neighborhood, median household income of $169,023

78746, including Rollingwood and West Lake Hills, median household income of $151,488

78619, including Driftwood, median household income of $136,779

78737, including the Belterra neighborhood, median household income of $134,545

78669, including Spicewood, median household income of $133,673

78701, encompassing downtown Austin, median household income of $127,782

78717, including Avery Ranch, median household income of $117,803

78738, including Wells Branch, median household income of $117,371

“Wealthiest ZIPs can be found from the city to the suburbs and extending out into rural areas,” the Austin Business Journal says. “Some rankings may even be surprising. For example, certain affluent neighborhoods, such as downtown’s 78701 (No. 8) and SoCo’s 78704 (No. 43), did not rank as high as would have been expected. This is often due to high number of rentals verses owner-occupied homes.”