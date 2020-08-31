Home » City Life
Meter Readers

Austin drives forward with new parking rules and rates across city

By Bryce Newberry, KVUE News
City of Austin parking meter
Austin is also removing the windshield stickers. Photo courtesy of ParkX

KVUE — Say goodbye to the two-hour time limit when it comes to parking downtown.

Starting Tuesday, September 1, you’ll be able to park for up to 10 hours in the same spot, but the cost will go up the longer you park.

“We are adopting a more flexible street parking system,” Austin Transportation Director Robert Spillar wrote in a memo to the city council. “These time limits do not accommodate human error or other circumstances that may affect a parking session.” 

Spillar said not paying parking citations “can lead to consequences that exacerbate inequities in our community,” including credit score problems or eventual property loss.

The first two hours of parking downtown will stay $2 each. From there, the cost will increase in tiers.
To read the full story, head to KVUE News.

