8 Austin billionaires bank spots on Forbes' list of richest Americans in 2020

In just one year, Michael Dell’s net worth soared by $3.3 billion — more than the entire net worth of fellow Austin billionaire Thai Lee.

The 2020 edition of the Forbes 400, which ranks the 400 richest Americans, shows Dell’s net worth as of July 24 stood at $35.6 billion. That makes him the richest Austin resident and the 18th richest American. Last year’s Forbes 400 pegged Dell’s net worth at $32.3 billion. That’s a one-year rise of $3.3 billion.

By comparison, Forbes estimates this year’s net worth for Lee, a tech entrepreneur, at $3.1 billion. That’s up from $3 billion in 2019. This year, she sits at No. 268 among the richest Americans.

For years, Dell, chairman and CEO of the Round Rock-based tech company that bears his name, has dominated the billionaire ranks in Austin. Today, Dell and Lee are among eight Austin billionaires on the Forbes 400, which was released September 8.

"Pandemic be damned: America’s 400 richest are worth a record $3.2 trillion, up $240 billion from a year ago, aided by a stock market that has defied the virus," Forbes writes.

Here’s the full list for Austin:

Michael Dell , tech magnate — $35.6 billion, No. 18. Last year: $32.3 billion.

Walmart heiress Alice Walton of Fort Worth retained her status as the richest Texan and America’s richest woman, with a net worth estimated this year at $62.3 billion. That compares with $51.4 billion in 2019. She moved up from No. 11 last year to No. 10 this year in the Forbes ranking of the richest Americans.

From 2019 to 2020, Walton’s net worth jumped by $10.9 billion. To give you an idea of how much money that is, the size of the economy in Africa’s Republic of Congo totaled $10.8 billion in 2019. Walton’s entire net worth is slightly more than the size of the Costa Rican economy (nearly $61.8 billion in 2019).

Here’s the regional breakdown for Texas’ remaining Forbes 400 billionaires.

Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones — $8.6 billion, No. 56. Last year: $8.6 billion.

Dallas banker and real estate investor Andy Beal — $7.6 billion, No. 67. Last year: $9.8 billion.

Fort Worth oil and gas heir Robert Bass — $4.8 billion, No. 139. Last year: $4.9 billion.

Dallas oil and gas heir Ray Lee Hunt — $4.6 billion, No. 154. Last year: $5.2 billion.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban — $4.2 billion, No. 177. Last year: $4.1 billion.

Margot Birmingham Perot, widow of Dallas tech entrepreneur Ross Perot — $4 billion, No. 186. Last year: $4.2 billion.

Fort Worth private equity titan David Bonderman — $4 billion, No. 186. Last year: $3.7 billion.

Omni Hotels and Gold’s Gym king Robert Rowling of Dallas — $3.9 billion, No. 197. Last year: $5.5 billion.

Oil and gas chief Trevor Rees-Jones of Dallas — $3.5 billion, No. 228. Last year: $3.7 billion.

Dallas pipeline executive Kelcy Warren — $2.8 billion, No. 299. Last year: $4.3 billion.

Dallas real estate honcho H. Ross Perot Jr. — $2.5 billion, No. 339. Last year: $2.2 billion.

Fort Worth oil heir Sid Bass — $2.3 billion, No. 359. Last year: $3.1 billion.

Dallas banker Gerald Ford — $2.1 billion, No. 391. Last year: $2.3 billion.

Houston

Houston pipeline mogul Richard Kinder — $6.2 billion, No. 103. Last year: $7.5 billion.

Pipeline heirs Dannine Avara, Scott Duncan, Milane Frantz and Randa Duncan Williams — $4.8 billion each, No. 139. Last year: $6.3 billion.

Houston Rockets owner and restaurant kingpin Tilman Fertitta — $4.1 billion, No. 181. Last year: $4.9 billion.

Toyota titan Dan Friedkin of Houston — $4.1 billion, No. 181. Last year: $4 billion.

Houston Texans co-founder Janice McNair — $3.9 billion, No. 197. Last year: $4 billion.

Houston energy executive Jeffery Hildebrand — $3.6 billion, No. 222. Last year: $3.8 billion.

Former hedge fund manager John Arnold of Houston — $3.3 billion, No. 249. Last year: $3.3 billion.

Elsewhere in Texas