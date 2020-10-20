Austin-area teen towers above the rest with world’s longest legs

This, folks, truly is a tall tale. A 17-year-old from Cedar Park has set the world record for being the female and the teen with the longest legs.

Maci Currin stands 6 feet 10 inches tall. Her legs, it turns out, make up 60 percent of her height. There’s less than a 1-inch difference between the length of her right and left legs, with the left being slightly longer; each leg measures around 4 feet 4 inches. Her legs alone are about 1 foot shorter than the average U.S. woman (5-foot-4).

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, which verified the length of her legs, Maci “wanted to go after this record title to inspire tall people everywhere to embrace their height.” Maci broke a record previously set by a woman in Russia.

“I’m excited to have the world’s longest legs. I want to be a role model for younger girls to embrace what God gave them,” she told DailyMailTV.

Maci, a high school senior, tells the Guinness Book of World Records that she hopes to attend college in the United Kingdom and to score another title: world’s tallest professional model.

Despite all the hoopla over her height — she’s a mere 3 inches shorter than basketball giant Shaquille O’Neal — Maci remains grounded.

“People I know are like, ‘Oh my God, you’re so famous,’ but I don’t really see myself as ‘famous.’ I just see myself as a regular human being, like a regular 17-year-old,” Maci told Today.com.

It wasn’t until 2018 that Maci realized she had longer-than-average legs. Someone asked whether she wanted a custom pair of leggings after she was unable to find any that fitted her. After that, she looked into whether she’d qualify as the female with the world’s longest legs.

“I have a hard time finding clothing that fits me unless I get it custom made, and I hit my head a lot going through doorways and getting into cars and driving,” Maci told DailyMailTV.

Maci — who has gained a considerable following on TikTok and Instagram — is the daughter of Cameron and Trish Currin. She has one sibling, older brother Jacob. None are as tall as Maci. Her mom is only 5-foot-7. Her dad, however, is much closer to Maci’s height at 6-foot-5 and Jacob is not far behind at 6-foot-4.