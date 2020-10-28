VP candidate Kamala Harris heads to 3 Texas cities during campaign stop

Kamala Harris, California senator and Democratic candidate for Vice President, is coming to Texas: The running mate of Presidential candidate Joe Biden will be visiting three Texas cities on October 30, including Fort Worth, Houston, and McAllen.

Biden's campaign sent out an alert on Harris' impending visit to Democratic lawmakers, which was originally obtained by the Texas Tribune.

"Allow me to provide as a courtesy, the below in person travel notification for Sen. Kamala Harris which will be publicly released momentarily," the email said. "Sen. Kamala Harris will be personally traveling to Texas on Friday - October 30, 2020."

The visit comes on the last day of early voting in Texas.

According to the Tribune, further details on her stops are not immediately available, such as exact location or kind of event, but they are expected to be similar to visits she has made to other states.

Other campaign visits in recent weeks have included Biden's wife, Jill Biden, who visited El Paso, Dallas, and Houston on October 13; and Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, who visited San Antonio and the South Texas city of Edinburg on October 5.