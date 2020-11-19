Another major Austin event canceled as COVID-19 cases continue to run high

SXSW, ACL Music Fest, F1, and Broadway in Austin are just a handful of the local events that have shut down due to COVID-19. As of November 18, we can add another major name to the list: Austin Marathon.

Ascension Seton Austin Marathon, Half Marathon, and 5K were originally scheduled for February 14, 2021 — which would have been the 30th anniversary of the race — but have been postponed as coronavirus cases continue to spike across the country.

While the 26.2-mile race portion will be rescheduled for 2022 (along with the anniversary celebration), there will be running in 2021. Austin Marathon announced that it will host a modified Austin Half Marathon, KXAN SimpleHealth 5K, and the Manzano Mile on April 25, 2021.

"These changes were made with the confidence of Austin Public Health that we could coordinate and plan an in-person event.⁠ ⁠These were difficult decisions to make, but the health and well-being of our participants, staff, and community will always be our first priority," organizers said in a statement.

In 2020, the Austin Marathon attracted more than 17,000 runners and 100,000 spectators spread across the race route, which begins and ends in downtown and travels through South, West, North, and East Austin. It boasts athletes from all 50 states and the District of Columbia and more than 30 countries, according to numbers from Austin Marathon, and is the 25th largest marathon in the U.S.

Those who have already signed up for the 2021 race may either transfer their registration to the April 25 date or activate a free deferral option for the 2022, 2023, or 2024 Austin Marathons. Registered participants should have received an email with details, or they can visit this website for more details.